Zayla betrays Tonico and bids farewell to evil for a happy ending in In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will redeem himself from his cruelties by helping Caxias (Jackson Antunes) put Tonico (Alexandre Nero) behind bars in In Times of the Emperor. He will change from water to wine, becoming a more humble person and will catch the attention of Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) — who has been in love with his friend since childhood in the Globo telenovela.

The deputy will defame his lover by swearing, standing together, to Don Olu (Rogério Brito) that she told him about the true identity of Samuel (Michel Gomes). He’ll even put her to run from his house in the scenes that will be shown from the next Monday (20).

Humiliated, the character of Heslaine Vieira will barely have time to gather the evidence against Tonico that he pilfered from Nélio (João Pedro Zappa). She will hide them in the studio, but will be surprised to discover that the bad character has returned the establishment to Lambert (Lorena da Silva).

The Frenchwoman will burn the dossier right in front of Zayla, who will still have to swallow his pride and look for Candida (Dani Ornellas) so as not to sleep in the open. The holy mother will take her back, but Olu will not allow the prodigal daughter to remain long under her roof.

Guebo will defend the young woman, will say that he believes in her good intentions and will shelter her in his house. Justina (Cinnara Leal), who has an affair with the boy, will not like his approach to Pilar’s rival (Gabriela Medvedovski). She will be sure that, more or less, she will be replaced by the young woman.

Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) in the six o’clock soap opera

Zayla becomes a young girl in the six o’clock soap opera

THE TV news He had already said that authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão altered some of Zayla’s sequences to facilitate her redemption process, which should culminate in a happy ending between the “ex-villain” and Guebo – like the scissors in Lambert.

The change in profile will become even clearer after Pedro himself (Selton Mello) asks the seamstress to change sides and tell Caxias everything he knows about Tonico. The marquis will be responsible for setting up a process to prove that the owner of the newspaper O Berro is really a traitor to the country.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

