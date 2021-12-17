Zendaya declares for Tom Holland after the movie premiere: “My Spider-Man” – Vogue

+



Zendaya and Tom Holland (Photo: Reproduction)

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best couple we can prove! With the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, this Thursday (16.12), the actress decided to make a cute tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram.

In addition to playing the love interest in the hero on the big screen, their chemistry was so strong that the romance went into real life. And to congratulate Tom on his success, the Emmy winner posted a photo of her boyfriend backstage in the film and another of him wearing a diehard costume when he was still a kid, proving that dreams come true.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you. Some things never change and thankfully”, declared the fashionista icon.

Movie premiere as a couple

For the event at The Old Sessions House, Holland wore a striped shirt with a leather jacket and black pants, which he paired with black shoes.

Zendaya, meanwhile, looked stunning in a gray blazer dress adorned with sequins combined with pantyhose also embroidered in the best “luxury cobwebs” style. She completed her look with cobweb earrings – a nod to the next box office hit.

Earlier this year, Holland and Zendaya sparked romance rumors when they were spotted sharing a kiss in a car in photos shared by the portal page six.

Last month, Holland spoke about his relationship with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with QA.

“One of the downsides of fame is that privacy is no longer under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much now is a moment that is shared with the whole world,” said the actor.

He added: “I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my personal life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We kind of feel robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. wanted.”

