Zendaya posts photos and lovely message for Tom Holland

She shared photos and a very cute message for the actor

Spider-Man: No Return Home has finally hit theaters and fans are more than happy with the new movie, which after many delays, opened in theaters around the world. The new film from Marvel Cinematographic Universe stars Tom Holland like Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya like MJ – and now the actress has made a lovely post on her instagram in honor of Holland.

It’s not today that fans believe that Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. In July of this year, paparazzi photos showed the two actors kissing in a car, apparently trying to hide their romance, but as time goes on, it seems they are no longer trying to hide it.

Now, Zendaya made a very cute post for Tom Holland on your instagram. In the caption it said: “My Spider-Man. I’m so proud of you, I’m glad some things never change ♥️”, marking Holland in the publication of two photos, one showing the actor during the shooting of Spider-Man: No Return Home, and another one of him small, wearing a costume of Spider man.

In the post, several people commented on how cute the image was, including Marisa Tomei, who interprets the aunt may in the new movies.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is already playing in theaters.

