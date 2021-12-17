Zezé Di Camargo is detonated after belittling Luciano’s lack in series

An excerpt from the documentary É o Amor: Família Camargo, a production launched by Netflix last week, caught the public’s attention. Zezé Di Camargo’s statements regarding Luciano’s absence from the series had a lot of repercussions on social media and has been the target of several criticisms.

Zezé’s controversial words were recorded by Netflix backstage at a concert in São Paulo. “I didn’t live with anyone in my family as long as I lived with Luciano. There comes a time when you need to give each other a breath. We are not an example of union, imagine. I worked hard to get where I got, it’s an achievement of mine that I think came before him. I have a much bigger story to tell than he does”, fired the singer.

The statement was shared on the Gossip do Dia Instagram account. In the publication’s comments, many people criticized the singer. “We understand why he didn’t want to participate…”, said one. “Guys, this Zezé is the most ungrateful person I’ve ever seen. He keeps putting his dick in everyone who has always been with him since poverty,” said another. “I watched it and was shocked at the size of his arrogance. He thinks he’s too much. In front of the cameras he used to be like that, I imagine from behind”, said a third.

Luciano did not want to participate in the series

Those who watched É o Amor: Família Camargo noticed that Luciano, with whom Zezé has shared the stage for over 30 years, does not appear in the production, not even in old archival recordings. That’s because he wouldn’t have been satisfied with the treatment Netflix received. Zezé’s younger brother even filed a lawsuit so that none of his images were used in the plot, which is focused on the relationship between Zilu’s husband and daughter, Wanessa Camargo.