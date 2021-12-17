Zig Zag Arena’s failure causes Boninho to be questioned on Globo · TV News

[Este texto foi atualizado às 13h]

One of the biggest failures of the year on Brazilian TV, Zig Zag Arena made many people at Globo question whether director JB Oliveira, known as Boninho, is capable of implementing new formats outside the area of ​​reality shows at the network. In this year, he directed three highly criticized attractions. Only Marcos Mion helped defend Ana Furtado’s husband.

Run by Fernanda Gentil, the game show was shortened into seven episodes and goes off the air this weekend. Altogether, there would be 18 programs, but Globo will only air 11. The others will be thrown away and will not even be made available to the public on Globoplay.

According to the TV news, Boninho’s critics at the network say that the director has only been successful in recent years with Big Brother Brasil, which was renewed in 2020 and became an even greater success than it was. The list of formats that did not succeed is very long.

In the last five years, the Boninho nucleus has developed attractions that have gone far from being a success with the public and critics, such as Tomara Que Caia (2015), Simples Assim (2020) and Casa Kalimann (2021). No Limite’s revival this year was also heavily criticized.

Due to the poor performance of Zig Zag Arena, Globo canceled a new project from Boninho’s umbrella for Globoplay. It was a reality show format, the director’s specialty, but the channel chose not to invest at this time.

But whoever defends the director emphasizes the success in the transition on Saturdays, with the departure of Luciano Huck and the entry of Marcos Mion. Caldeirão transformed itself into an animated and praised program. The ex-Record only went to Globo because Boninho insisted a lot on his hiring.

Another of his successes was the implementation of morning programs, such as the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes and É de Casa. In the realities area, he was also successful with The Voice Brasil and Mestre do Sabor, which shows that his nose is still keen.

The fact is that the director continues as commander of the Variety genre and with the trust of Globo’s top management. Boninho is responsible for BBB22, which starts in January.

After the report was published, Globo, which had already been contacted, came to Boninho’s defense to deny the information found behind the scenes. See the full note:

“The story definitely doesn’t correspond to reality. Boninho is a great talent at Globo, responsible for great critical and audience successes. He implemented the realities nucleus at TV Globo, today one of the channel’s main products, in addition to successes in TV products. ‘variety and musical.

To name just a few –which are now part of TV Globo’s programming– are Big Brother Brasil, an audience phenomenon that has reached its twenty-second season, a new edition of No Limite, which in 2022 will have more airtime , The Voice format, which turns ten years old and which today still has the Kids and Voice+ versions, as well as Mestre do Sabor, which debuts its fifth season, has become the most watched cooking reality TV show.

In Variety, he was also responsible for implementing the morning programs on display. Under the director’s command there are also several renowned musicals, including the Special Roberto Carlos.

Therefore, contrary to what the article tries to incite through speculation, there is no questioning in relation to the director. It is also worth mentioning that Zig Zag is an original TV Globo format, which tested something new, always with the objective of seeking new and different content for our audience. Like any novelty, there are lessons learned. Our programming is constantly evaluated to always bring different combinations of content to the Brazilian public.”