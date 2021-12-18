102-corpse sex offender gets life imprisonment | World-News | Online Diary

The trial of a man identified as David Fuller, 67, came to an end this Wednesday (15), and he was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing at least 102 bodies in England. David worked as a hospital electrician and used the profession to enter the morgue and commit crimes. The victims were between nine and 100 years old.

According to The Guardian newspaper, David began his series of crimes in 1987, when he chased and murdered two women in the British state of Kent. After this incident, for 33 years the man believed he would never be caught, until a DNA test led him to be identified as the main suspect in the crime.

According to the newspaper, when police raided the criminal’s house in December 2020, DVDs were discovered with recordings showing him raping the dead. All seized material was used with evidence during the trial, David confessed to the crime in the morgue between 2008 and 2020.

Fuller’s necrophilic attacks are considered the most extensive crimes of this type in the history of British law. After his arrest, Fuller stated in an interview that he did not get sexual pleasure. He just recorded the abuse, took videos and photos that he later watched and cataloged them according to the types of attacks he committed. Some recordings contained the names of the victims, one folder was titled “Best So Far”.

The court claims that Fuller researched many of his victims on Facebook after the attacks.

Judge Cheema-Grubb responsible for the trial said explicitly that her intention was for Fuller to die in prison.

“Having killed two young women who were full of the promise of life, you became a vulture, choosing your victims from the dead, within the hidden world of hospital morgues you were left free to inhabit, simply because you had an ID card ”, he said during the sentence.