141.3 million Brazilians completed vaccination

Brazil has today reached the mark of 141.3 million inhabitants with complete vaccination against covid-19. There are already 141,322,921 Brazilians vaccinated with the second dose or the single dose, which represents 66.25% of the national population. The survey is by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health secretariats.

Due to the hacker attack that took place last week on the Ministry of Health’s website, the application and the ConnectSUS page (a platform that shows proof of vaccination against covid-19), the vaccination data of some states are still not normalized. The invasion also compromised the dissemination of information regarding cases and deaths caused by the disease.

There was a record of 695,377 doses of vaccine against covid-19 applied throughout the country in the last 24 hours. In this period, 239,733 Brazilians completed the vaccination cycle, with 237,903 second doses and 1,830 single ones. There was still the immunization of 32,771 people with the first and 422,873 with the booster between yesterday and today.

In all, 160,555,061 inhabitants took the first dose, corresponding to 75.27% of the country’s population. Already 22,618,133 Brazilians received the booster dose so far.

Among the states, São Paulo has the highest percentage of the population with complete vaccination: 77.81% of the local inhabitants. Next come Mato Grosso do Sul (71.52%), Minas Gerais (70.15%), Rio Grande do Sul (69.74%) and Santa Catarina (69.42%)

Regarding the percentage of application of the first dose, the people of São Paulo also occupy the first place: 81.9% of the local population. Next, appear Santa Catarina (78.72%), Piauí (77.86%), Paraná (77.85%) and Rio Grande do Sul (77.66%).

A day after the release, the government has not yet decided whether to buy childhood vaccine

The Ministry of Health has not yet decided whether to buy vaccines against covid-19 for children the day after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorizes the application in Brazil of an immunizing agent formulated by Pfizer especially for the public between 5 and 11 years old.

While president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health) indicate unwillingness to buy the immunization agents, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), began negotiations with the laboratory to import the vaccine.

Asked by the UOL about when it intends to buy the vaccines approved yesterday by the regulatory agency, the ministry responded in a note that it will “analyze Anvisa’s decision on the use of Pfizer vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19” .

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.