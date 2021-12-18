15 gift tips to care for the skin, body and mind – Health

The year was not an easy one. Okay, maybe a little better than 2020 – when we didn’t know much about the coronavirus. But, between the joy of vaccines and concerns about new variants, 2021 stirred many emotions. Stress and anxiety certainly were present in both professional and personal life. So it’s time to relax and let that feeling go.
We’ve put together 15 products to start 2022 full of energy and inner peace – as a gift to someone dear or yourself. Some guarantee well-being on their own, such as Imaginarium’s massager. Others, on the other hand, may be present in rituals, such as the Casa Z vases that house little plants and brighten the environments.
LOOK AT YOURSELF. We reinforce, with them, the importance of sleep and the benefits of taking time out of the day for your own pleasure, which makes the Melting Sail, which transports you to your favorite coffee shop. Or the Sallve skin care kit.
The list also includes planner and smartwatch, which serve to take care of your here and now in a completely personalized way. Speaking of personalization, there is also La Vie’s new commitment to “talk” with the consumer, encouraging physical practice and providing training created by head coach Marcos Cunha. Check out the options below.
- Plants renew the air in the house and the Bob model still guarantees fun. They have four different models: lying down, sitting, meditating and resting, with two sizes: mini and big. In the photo, Big Bob meditating costs R$ 90 at house Z.
- An inspiring bathing moment with the energy of nature. That’s what promises the Made Brazil, with its invigorating bath salt made with açaí draft beer. The product can be used in the bathtub, foot bath or sponge, for a light exfoliation. At the brand’s store, for R$68 – it comes with basketry made by hand in fiber from Guarumã by artisans from Pará.
With 24/7 monitoring, Smartwatch Technos Connect Sports makes your life easier. It provides data on sleep, sedentary lifestyle, and helps improve performance in 12 different sports: running, cycling, walking, yoga and many others. The device is compatible with Android and IOS. At American, for R$ 869.91.
Sleep Well Kit includes sleep ritual teas, with lavender and eucalyptus; Serene, calm and relax herbal infusions with rose petals. Along with the specials, you receive a measuring spoon and a ceramic cup to enjoy your drink. At Talcha, for R$443.80.
Is there anything better than starting the year organized? That’s why we recommend a 2022 daily planner. It comes with a notebook, bookmark, paper clips, personalized message cards, two sticker books, and other items to help you plan. At paperview, for R$440.
Have you ever imagined a candle that transports you to your favorite reading corner of your favorite cafeteria? Well then, it exists. The candle “Lendo na Cafeteria” brings the essence of vanilla, coffee and chocolate in an irresistible mixture for indoors. At Melting, for R$69.
A great ally in everyday life, an electric diffuser is perfect for perfuming and humidifying the environment. With a modern and elegant design, it has LED lights in different colors, which can alternate during use and decorate the place. It also has a timer that allows you to program the device to run for a set period of time. Its use by USB cable, does not require the use of batteries. The device kit with essential oils of lavender and eucalyptus costs R$ 313.20 at ocean.
Termogel eye mask. When used cold, it helps with irritation and swelling of the eyes, dark circles and to relieve headaches. Already hot, relieves sinus congestion, allergies and colds. At Amazon, for R$20.99.
To start the day excited, 300 ml mug – ideal for morning coffee. At Ócio&Café, there are several phrases to choose from for you to personalize your cup. At brand’s virtual store, for R$39.
With the return of the end-of-the-year get togethers, there’s nothing better than having a portable charger with you at all times. The option of Uatt, comes in the shape of a paw to guarantee the charm. For R$149.90.
Multifunctional massager with 11 accessories for feet and face. It helps from cleaning and preparing the face for hydration to aiding the appearance and reducing calluses. At imaginarium, for R$149.90.
To rock your skincare and care ritual, we recommend the Renovação kit with five products for clean and protected skin. Among the products: facial cleanser, unifying serum, moisturizing antioxidant, renewing tonic and SPF 60 sunscreen. Hail, for R$ 309.90, with ‘Sacochila’ as a gift.
For the perfect night’s sleep, how about Bose’s Quiet Comfort anti-sound headphones? They are designed with the world’s most effective noise canceling, have simple touch controls and battery life for up to six hours. At Amazon, for R$1,746.34.
More traditional readers may be uncomfortable with the recommendation, but the truth is that the Kindle helps a lot in reading practice. In addition to offering titles at half the price of physical editions, it already comes with a built-in light, which allows reading anywhere. The 10th generation with 8GB of storage and lighting with 4 LEDs costs R$319 at Amazon.
Sometimes, all we need is a little extra push not to give up on physical activity. It was with this in mind that La Vie Sports decided to develop a line of leggings that, through a QR Code printed on the pieces, connects with the consumer and provides several training sessions professionally designed by head coach Marcos Cunha, from Assessoria Esportiva MCP Performance, considering different terrain and fitness levels to suit the greatest number of women. At La Vie Sports, for BRL 259