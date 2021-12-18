15 gift tips to care for the skin, body and mind – Health

The year was not an easy one. Okay, maybe a little better than 2020 – when we didn’t know much about the coronavirus. But, between the joy of vaccines and concerns about new variants, 2021 stirred many emotions. Stress and anxiety certainly were present in both professional and personal life. So it’s time to relax and let that feeling go.

We’ve put together 15 products to start 2022 full of energy and inner peace – as a gift to someone dear or yourself. Some guarantee well-being on their own, such as Imaginarium’s massager. Others, on the other hand, may be present in rituals, such as the Casa Z vases that house little plants and brighten the environments.

LOOK AT YOURSELF. We reinforce, with them, the importance of sleep and the benefits of taking time out of the day for your own pleasure, which makes the Melting Sail, which transports you to your favorite coffee shop. Or the Sallve skin care kit.

The list also includes planner and smartwatch, which serve to take care of your here and now in a completely personalized way. Speaking of personalization, there is also La Vie’s new commitment to “talk” with the consumer, encouraging physical practice and providing training created by head coach Marcos Cunha. Check out the options below.