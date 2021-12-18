22-year-old woman faces a rare disease that makes her look like a child – Marie Claire Magazine

+



22-year-old woman faces a rare disease that makes her look like a child (Photo: Reproduction/TLC)

A 22-year-old woman, who faced a rare disease, which left her looking like an 8-year-old child, told about her difficulties faced in her daily life. Shauna Rae she developed a rare form of brain cancer when she was just six months old and underwent chemotherapy that slowed her growth.

According to the publication of the NY Post, Shauna is now 1m and 16cm, the average height of an eight-year-old girl. The rare case of the young woman caught attention and she won a reality show “I am Shauna Rae.” In it, she reveals the difficulties associated with her youthful appearance, including the difficulty of dating, going to bars, getting tattoos, since everyone thinks she is a child.

“If you looked at me, you’d think I’m just a normal little girl, doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family. But the truth is, I’m not a girl. of an 8-year-old,” she said in a video.

The show, which is slated to open on Jan. 11, 2022, will show Shauna struggling to do normal things a 22-year-old woman does in everyday life. In the images, it is possible to see her being stopped when entering a bar, being asked about her age when trying to get a tattoo, and even being asked about her age when trying to join a gym.

Your mother, Patricia Schrankel, explains about the moving time when her daughter got brain cancer as a baby. “Shauna was six months old when we found out she had brain cancer,” he recalled.

The young woman adds: “My pituitary gland – it produces various hormones that control other endocrine glands, such as growth hormone – went almost numb because of chemotherapy. The doctor told me I was growing up. My bones were fused and my height is 1m and 16cm”.

Shauna also reveals how her love life is affected, explaining that she is single and always tends to attract the wrong kind of guy. “I attract hideous people and idiots. It’s scary, but you have to risk it to get happiness,” says Shauna.

Shauna says she wants to become more independent from her family and wants to be seen as an adult. “I can’t go anywhere without them asking questions,” he says.

22-year-old woman faces a rare disease that makes her look like a child (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)