30 wines for Christmas, with a maximum price of R$150; check out – taste

Thirty wines for different budgets and tastes, with a maximum price of R$150. This was the challenge of this tasting: to cut worthwhile whites, reds and rosés, which can harmonize with the various Christmas recipes and which don’t cost a fortune. The list includes labels between R$49.90 and R$143.56. After all, quarantine, in addition to turning wine into the pandemic beverage – more than 7 million new Brazilian consumers arrived at wine between 2018 and 2020, according to the English consultancy Wine Intelligence –, it was also a period of high dollar, which strongly impacted the price of this drink.

Blind tasting panned reds, whites and rosés for Christmas. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Currently, in this price range, what is found in the Brazilian market in general are simple wines, with a focus on fruity notes and, often, with a hint of residual sugar, which pleases the Brazilian consumer. To build this relationship, the bottles were tasted blindly (without knowing which sample corresponds to which wine) by specialists Deco Rossi, from the Winet consultancy; Felipe Campos, from The Wine School; Rodrigo Lanari, from the consultancy Winext, and by Suzana Barelli, wine columnist at Paladar. Check out the highlights.

white

The choice of labels was for more fragrant varieties, which bring joy to the party and tend to harmonize with the entries that play with the savory and sweet flavors of a party.

The highlight

Kaiken Estate Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2020

Mendoza, Argentina

BRL 80, at Qualimpor

With a very light yellow color, with notes of tropical fruits, such as passion fruit, something of herbs, it is very fresh, with a light, round, balanced body. It has 13% alcohol.

. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Worth paying more than BRL 100

Somontes Colheita Branco 2019

Dão, Portugal

R$ 130, in Premium

This straw-yellow colored white has the cross as the main grape, mixed with fine malvasia and verdelho. It is characterized by more contained aromatic notes, medium intensity body, with good persistence on the palate. Its good freshness and presence of the Encruzado make it gastronomic. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol.

the wines

Aurora Viognier 2020 Single Edition

Vale dos Vinhedos, Brazil

R$ 80, at Aurora Winery

Launching, this aromatic white has aromas reminiscent of peaches and apricots, with a more festive bias. Of medium body, it has a good greasiness and good persistence, with 13% alcohol.

Aveleda Loureiro 2019

Vinhos Verdes, Portugal

BRL 63.99 at Todovino

The Loureiro grape has been standing out in the north of Portugal, as shown by this white with notes reminiscent of stone fruits, light to medium body, well balanced and perfect for supper salads. It has 11% alcohol.

Casa Venturini Chardonnay Reserva 2020

Serra Gaucha, Brazil

R$ 52.90 at Wines and Wines

Bright yellow in color, it brings notes of tropical fruits, something floral. Balanced, no more complexity. It has 13.1% alcohol

Deco Rossi, Felipe Campos, Rodrigo Lanari and Suzana Barelli tested the labels blindly. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Crios Torrontés 2021

Mendoza, Argentina

R$ 91.30, in Cantu

Straw yellow in color, it is very floral and fruity, with notes of lychee and roses. It has a light body, good freshness and a sweet sensation on the palate, with 12.5% ​​alcohol.

Izadi Larrosa White 2019

Rioja, Spain

R$ 133.76, at Adega Alentejana

Straw yellow in color, made with white garnacha, it is a more fragrant wine, with good floral notes. More interesting on the nose. On the palate, it has good freshness and a certain greasiness. It has 13.5% alcohol.

Core Alvarinho Single Vineyard 2021

Campaign, Brazil

R$ 82.90, in Miolo

Light yellow in color with green reflections, it brings small bubbles, reminding Vinho Verde. It presents citrus and floral aromas, which combine with a party night. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol.

rosés

Category that does not stop growing in consumption, brings samples of different colors and styles. As they have more structure than most whites, they can be harmonized with more elaborate recipes, such as pork, for example.

The highlight

Here We Are All Crazy

Mendoza, Argentina

R$ 129, in the Cassis Domain

A very light orange colored rose, made with white sauvignon blanc and cabernet franc ink. It brings fresh fruit notes and a very pleasant floral touch. It is balanced, has a sourness, which makes it even more interesting, with good freshness. It has 11.50% alcohol.

. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Worth paying more than BRL 100​

La Posta Rosé 2021

Mendoza, Argentina

BRL 134, at Vinci

Laura Catena’s project with small Argentinean producers, it is made with malbec, has a light pink color, with aromas of fresh red fruits and a floral touch. Fresh and with a light to medium body, it has good persistence and a very dry finish. It has 13% alcohol.

the wines

Pinot Noir Rosé 2020 bicycle

Bio Bio Valley, Chile

R$ 62.10 at La Pastina

Lighter colored pink, very fruity, with hints of strawberries and cherries. With a light body, it is balanced, easy to drink, tasty, but with a slight acidity at the end. It has 13% alcohol.

Vallado Touriga Nacional Rosé 2019

Douro, Portugal

R$143.56, at the Grand Cru

Made only with Touriga Nacional, it is a respectable rosé, with more fruit extraction, aromas reminiscent of strawberries, medium body, good balance. It has 12.5% ​​alcohol.

New World Reds

These are the countries that have started producing wines more recently, outside Europe. In this price range, the reds tend to be varietals, that is, made with a single grape, with its name stamped on the label, with lighter and softer tannins and, often, a bitterness, for those who taste it while paying attention to the drink.

The highlight

Medalla Real Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Maipo, Chile

R$ 84, on Divivino

Only the cabernet sauvignon gives rise to this ruby ​​colored red, with aromas of red fruits, reminiscent of guavas and raspberries, with firm and present tannins. Medium body, it is suitable for the fullest meats in the supper. It has 14% alcohol.

. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Worth paying more than BRL 100​

Odfjell Shipowner Merlot 2020

Maipo, Chile

R$114, at World Wine

Organic vineyards originate this 100% merlot, which mixes red fruits and spices in the aromas. Good body, firm tannins and good persistence, with 14% alcohol.

the wines

Eros Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2019

Maule Valley, Chile

R$79.90 at VinhaVino

With an intense ruby ​​color and very aromatic, this cut was developed exclusively for Brazil in partnership with Educavinhos. Darker red fruit notes, a light cassis attractive in the aromas. On the palate, it brings green tannins and lacks balance. It has 13.5% alcohol content.

Alandes El Turco 2020

Mendoza, Argentina

R$99, at Portuscale

Ruby in color with purple highlights, it brings fruity notes and a floral touch, typical of Malbec. It has a medium intensity body, but it bothers a little due to the unbalanced acidity. It has 14.5% alcohol.

Leyda Reserva Pinot Noir 2020

Leyda Valley, Chile

BRL 110.90 at the Grand Cru

Gateway to Chilean pinot noir, this red blends red fruit notes, such as fresh cherries and strawberries, with an earthy touch. It has few tannins, medium body, easy to drink, with 13% alcohol.

Diving Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Chile

R$ 118, at Ravin

With a fun label, this Chilean cabernet sauvignon has very fruity aromas reminiscent of ripe red fruit. It has a medium body, tannins present, but lacks balance at the end. To prove it without any pretensions. It has 13.5% alcohol.

The list suggests labels between R$49.90 and R$143.56. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Royal Road Malbec 2019

Mendoza, Argentina

R$ 84, at Wine & Co.

Made only with malbec in Maipú, it stands out for its fresher red fruit notes. On the palate, it is simple, to taste without commitment and not notice the final slight bitterness. It has 14% alcohol.

Salton Desire 2018

Campaign, Brazil

R$125 at Salton Winery

Made only with merlot, it stands out for its aromas of red and black fruits, such as blackcurrant and blueberry, which are more ripe and integrated with the wood. Medium bodied, it has soft tannins and a touch of alcohol above, with 13.5% alcohol content.

2019 Cut Tannat

Maldonado, Uruguay

R$ 118, at World Wine

Garzon winery mixes small percentages of marselan, petit verdot and cabernet franc into this tannat, the typical Uruguayan variety. The result is a red with lots of ripe fruit, mixed with touches of barrels. Medium bodied, tannins present, balanced and long lasting. It has 14% alcohol.

Zanotto Sangiovese 2020

Campos de Cima da Serra, Brazil

R$ 69.90 at Vinicola Campestre

This red wine from the Campestre winery won a medal in the English Decanter competition. The bottle tasted here brings fresh fruit notes, reminiscent of more acidic cherries and strawberries. It has an interesting rusticity, with good acidity and persistence, with 13.5% of alcohol content.

Old World wines

These are the European labels, with a tradition in the world of Bacchus. In this price range, they are simpler reds, which must include in their final price all the logistical costs of crossing the Atlantic.

The highlight

La Vega Adaras Village 2019

alamansa, spain

R$ 96.90 at La Pastina

With a medium intensity ruby ​​color, this organic red, made with garnacha tintotera and syrah, has good red fruit notes and a touch of spice. Firm and soft tannins, balanced, fresh. It has 13.5% alcohol.

. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Worth paying more than BRL 100​

Bel Colle Barbera D’Asti 2019

Piedmont, Italy

BRL 131.90, at Decanter

Red with a lighter color, this representative of Piedmont brings fresh red fruit notes, with a hint of herbs, medium body, present tannin, good acidity and persistence. It has 13% alcohol content.

the wines

Al Muvedre 2019

Alicante, Spain

BRL 134.10 at Mistral

Tinto by Telmo Rodríguez, a leading winemaker in Spain, has an aromatic nose, with ripe fruit in the right measure. More present tannins, good acidity and balance on the palate are its highlights. It has 14% alcohol.

Anciano Gran Reserva 2007

Valdepeñas, Spain

BRL 86.90 at Evino

Impressive label, through the net around the bottle. Ruby in color, with more evolved aromas, reminiscent of toast and leather. On the palate, it clashes with the sweetest notes. It has 13% alcohol.

The challenge of the tasting was to choose wines to harmonize with the Christmas recipes. Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Esteva 2019

Douro, Portugal

BRL 101.15 at Zahil

Red from Casa Ferreirinha in honor of the region’s traditional flower. Nose mixes red fruits with a floral touch. Medium body, well-rounded and balanced tannins. It has 13% alcohol.

I heart Shiraz

Spain

BRL 49.90, at Freixenet

Freixenet’s uncompromised proposal line, for initial wine consumers. Ruby in color, it brings fresh red fruit notes in the aromas and very sweet on the palate. It has 12% alcohol content.

Les Argonautes 2018

Bordeaux, France

R$94 at Zahil

Simple but well-crafted Bordeaux that mixes fruity notes like black cherries with an earthy touch. Of medium body, it is balanced, without edges. It has 13% alcohol.

Luccarelli Primitive 2019

Puglia, Italy

R$ 81.83, at Casa Flora

The primitive grape is one of the darlings of Brazilians, for its fruity notes and sweetness sensation. This wine confirms this trend, with a medium and silky body with soft tannins and low acidity. It has 14% alcohol.