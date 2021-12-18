In the coming weeks, In the Times of the Emperor will take another leap in time. The plot will run for a few months and will show the birth of Leopoldina’s son (Bruna Griphao), the fate of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), as well as the outcome of the trial of Samuel (Michel Gomes).

5 outcomes of the new phase of In Times of the Emperor:

Leopoldina’s first child is born in Nos Tempos do Imperador

As soon as In the Times of the Emperor shows the leap on the calendar, Leopoldina will give birth to her first child, Pedro. The princess will ask Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) to deliver her baby – at the same time, the doctor will have to deal with the fact that her beloved Samuel is in jail and will face trial.

The birth of the baby will bring joy to the imperial family, but it will leave Gastão (Daniel Torres) and Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) worried because they still haven’t given a grandchild to Pedro (Selton Mello).

Samuel’s judgment

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) discovered that Samuel is actually Jorge. The villain interrupted the good guy’s marriage to Pilar, and Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) took the groom in prison. After the passage of time, the novel will show the character’s judgment.

When he sees who will be the jurors of the case, Samuel will be scared. He will report his innocence and say that it was Salustiano (Alexandre Zachia) who shot Ambrósio (Roberto Bonfim). However, the jury will not be on the boy’s side and Tonico will be happy with the sentence in the new phase of In Times of the Emperor.

New end with Pillar

Samuel’s situation with justice will strain the relationship with Pilar. After the trial, the good guy will think it’s better to break off, once again, the relationship with the doctor. Nervous with everything that is happening, he will even expel his beloved from the police station.

Birth of Dolores’ daughter

In addition to Leopoldina’s son, another baby will arrive in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will be the daughter of Dolores and Nélio, who will be called Mercedes.

The couple and the child, however, will have little time of peace. Soon, Tonico will find out where the lovebirds are hiding and will get into a fight with the aide – the deputy will push Nélio off a cliff, who will be presumed dead. In addition, the villain will commit Dolores to a mental institution.

Nino dies in In Times of the Emperor

In the new phase of In Times of the Emperor, Tonico will cause more destruction. The deputy will discover that Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) is writing a book in which he tells all of the villain’s rottenness and crimes. The journalist had even bought a ticket to Italy to run away with Celestina (Bel Kutner), but he won’t have enough time.

Upon learning of the work, Tonico will face Nino, who will end in the journalist’s death. However, Pilar and Celestina are sure that the deputy is involved in the writer’s demise, and the doctor will decide to investigate what Raffaele Casuccio’s character discovered about the villain.