There are many foods that help you lose weight, and you may not have heard about these great diet and exercise aids.

The role of these natural products is to boost intestinal transit, fight fluid retention, speed up metabolism or help burn calories.

6 foods that anyone looking to start losing weight should start putting on their diet

1. Pear

This fruit is very rich in water and contains 71% fiber, capable of generating a greater feeling of satiety and better fluidity of the intestinal transit.

In addition, the natural sugar in the fruit inhibits the craving for sweets. A tip: Consuming the fruit 20 minutes before a meal helps even more in the weight loss process.

2. Cinnamon

This traditional condiment has a thermogenic effect on the body, that is, it has the functionality to speed up metabolism.

Once accelerated, the body gains more chances to burn calories and lose weight. To consume, add cinnamon to fruits, juices, coffees or teas.

3. Eggplant

The little commented fruit is an excellent component for the menu of those who want to lose weight.

In addition to being extremely low in calories (100g has 24 calories), it is also rich in fiber, being efficient in the proper functioning of the intestine, also producing a feeling of satiety.

It is highly composed of water, vitamins and minerals, helping to combat fluid retention and deflate the body.

4. Oats

This cereal, rich in soluble fiber and proteins, has the ability to generate a feeling of satiety, inhibiting excessive hunger and also regulates the intestine.

It is beneficial to control blood glucose and high cholesterol, in addition to being quite versatile for consumption.

5. Strawberry

Like the other ingredients on the list, this fruit has low calorie levels, as well as being rich in fiber.

Thus, it is able to help control excess hunger and even regulate the intestine. Delicious, the strawberry can be used in salads, as pure, shaken or in juices.

The fruit, rich in vitamin C, also brings folate and other phenolic compounds that provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

6. Green tea

With effects similar to what cinnamon offers, green tea is on the list of foods that help you lose weight and is a strong thermogenic.

It is able to provide a trigger for metabolism, which speeds up and increases weight loss capacity and measures. Extremely diuretic, this tea is excellent for decreasing fluid retention.

Warning: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. In case of doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.