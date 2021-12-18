6 fruits that help you lose weight and dry for the summer

There is no better way to lose weight than to lose weight with health. For those looking to lose a few pounds this end of the year, fruits are great allies.

Eating well goes far beyond body aesthetics. It’s a matter of health, it reduces the risk of obesity and other diseases linked to inadequate nutrition. For example, rich in pasta and fried foods.

Fruits that help you lose weight

If you want to lose weight and have better eating habits, some fruits can help you. In addition to being low in calories, fruits help to give you a feeling of fullness. In other words, it reduces the desire to eat all the time.

We list six of them that, in addition to being tasty, help you lose a few pounds on this final stretch of the year. See the six most consumed fruits by those who want to lose weight.

1 – Strawberry: Strawberries are rich in vitamins. They help with iron absorption and are rich in fiber, which improves satiety.

two- Orange: drinking orange juice is a habit for many people. Despite this, the nutritionists’ orientation is to ingest the fruit, not the juice.

3 – Plum: a lot of people don’t know, but plums are rich in water. It corresponds to 83% of the fruit. They improve bowel function.

4 – Cherry: the recommendation is to consume up to 15 cherries. They have properties that help with heart health.

5 – Kiwi: it is rich in vitamin C. In addition to improving bowel function, it also helps you lose weight.

6 – Litter: They have properties that help regulate blood sugar and lower cholesterol levels.

Now that you know the six best fruits to help you in your diet, include them all in your routine and lose weight with health. And always remember to consult a nutritionist for the best results.