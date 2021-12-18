83-year-old patient dies of Covid at HCB

December 17, 2021
An 83-year-old resident of Cachoeira do Sul is the most recent victim of complications with Covid. The information is in the bulletin released this Friday afternoon by the Municipal Health Department. It is the 214th death from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
Confirmed death: male patient, 83 years old, SARS admitted to the HCB.
01 confirmed in Private Network.
01 confirmed in Public Network.
INFORMATIVE NOTE No. 626-2021 – Coronavirus / COVID-19
The Epidemiological Surveillance sector of the Department of Health Surveillance reports:
Situation in Cachoeira do Sul
|12/17/2021- Friday
|Confirmed case – SG
|02
|Confirmed case – SRAG
|–
|death confirmed case
|01
|Suspected case death
|–
|Suspects – SG
|19
|Suspects – SRAG
|–
|discarded
|16
|recovered
|02
|OVERVIEW
|County
|recovered
|suspects
|discarded
|Confirmed
|death confirmed case
|Suspicious cases deaths
|Southern waterfall
|11,501
|70
|12,928
|11,733
|214
|–
SG: Flu Syndrome
SRAG: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
COVID MONITORING BULLETIN-19
CENTRAL IN MONITORING COUNTED NUMBERS
DATE: 12/17/2021
|MONITORING
|TOTAL CASES
|101
|TOTAL SUSPECTED CASES IN ISOLATION
|85
|TOTAL CASES CONFIRMED IN ISOLATION
|16
MULTIDIAGNOSTIC INTEGRATED SYSTEM IN HEALTH – SMS
|TOTAL IN MONITORED AT THE DAY: 107
|CALLS RECEIVED
|18
|CALLS MADE
|48
|CONNECTIONS MADE WITHOUT SUCCESS
|12
|SERVICE VIA WHATSAPP
|29
Data for 12/17/2021