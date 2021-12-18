83-year-old patient dies of Covid at HCB

By Newsroom/Portal OCorreio

December 17, 2021

An 83-year-old resident of Cachoeira do Sul is the most recent victim of complications with Covid. The information is in the bulletin released this Friday afternoon by the Municipal Health Department. It is the 214th death from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Check out more details of the newsletter:

Confirmed death: male patient, 83 years old, SARS admitted to the HCB.

01 confirmed in Private Network.

01 confirmed in Public Network.

INFORMATIVE NOTE No. 626-2021 – Coronavirus / COVID-19

The Epidemiological Surveillance sector of the Department of Health Surveillance reports:

Situation in Cachoeira do Sul

12/17/2021- Friday
Confirmed case – SG02
Confirmed case – SRAG
death confirmed case01
Suspected case death
Suspects – SG19
Suspects – SRAG
discarded16
recovered02
OVERVIEW
CountyrecoveredsuspectsdiscardedConfirmeddeath confirmed caseSuspicious cases deaths
Southern waterfall11,5017012,92811,733214

SG: Flu Syndrome

SRAG: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

COVID MONITORING BULLETIN-19

CENTRAL IN MONITORING COUNTED NUMBERS

DATE: 12/17/2021

MONITORING
TOTAL CASES101
TOTAL SUSPECTED CASES IN ISOLATION85
TOTAL CASES CONFIRMED IN ISOLATION16

MULTIDIAGNOSTIC INTEGRATED SYSTEM IN HEALTH – SMS

TOTAL IN MONITORED AT THE DAY: 107
CALLS RECEIVED18
CALLS MADE48
CONNECTIONS MADE WITHOUT SUCCESS12
SERVICE VIA WHATSAPP29

Data for 12/17/2021

