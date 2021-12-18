83-year-old patient dies of Covid at HCB



An 83-year-old resident of Cachoeira do Sul is the most recent victim of complications with Covid. The information is in the bulletin released this Friday afternoon by the Municipal Health Department. It is the 214th death from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Confirmed death: male patient, 83 years old, SARS admitted to the HCB.

01 confirmed in Private Network.

01 confirmed in Public Network.

INFORMATIVE NOTE No. 626-2021 – Coronavirus / COVID-19

The Epidemiological Surveillance sector of the Department of Health Surveillance reports:

Situation in Cachoeira do Sul

12/17/2021- Friday Confirmed case – SG 02 Confirmed case – SRAG – death confirmed case 01 Suspected case death – Suspects – SG 19 Suspects – SRAG – discarded 16 recovered 02

OVERVIEW County recovered suspects discarded Confirmed death confirmed case Suspicious cases deaths Southern waterfall 11,501 70 12,928 11,733 214 –

SG: Flu Syndrome

SRAG: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

COVID MONITORING BULLETIN-19

CENTRAL IN MONITORING COUNTED NUMBERS

DATE: 12/17/2021

MONITORING TOTAL CASES 101 TOTAL SUSPECTED CASES IN ISOLATION 85 TOTAL CASES CONFIRMED IN ISOLATION 16

MULTIDIAGNOSTIC INTEGRATED SYSTEM IN HEALTH – SMS

TOTAL IN MONITORED AT THE DAY: 107 CALLS RECEIVED 18 CALLS MADE 48 CONNECTIONS MADE WITHOUT SUCCESS 12 SERVICE VIA WHATSAPP 29

Data for 12/17/2021