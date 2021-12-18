‘A place in the sun’: Barbara is ashamed and canceled on the internet

Alinne Moraes as Barbara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will be canceled on the internet after the press reports that she has appropriated the texts by Janine (Indira Nascimento).

When the hoax is revealed, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will call his lawyers to find out how to proceed. One of the actions suggested will be a public retraction of the magazine that awarded the story. When the text has been published, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will notify his father-in-law.

– ‘Sham unmasked. Intellectual appropriation is repaired by the Página em Branco publisher’ – he will say, reading the text.

– My God. As hard as it is, it’s what needed to be done – Santiago will regret.

Barbara’s acquaintances will appear reading the article, as will her sisters and niece, Cecília (Fernanda Marques).

– ‘The Price of Talent. Millionaire who stole the story of a young nanny assumes the farce and Publisher returns award to Janine Jardim’ – the girl will read.

– Tragedy announced, to do what? – will comment Nicole (Ana Baird).

Antônia (Betty Gofman), Barbara’s teacher, and her students are going to read the comments made by Internet users on social media.

– ‘Illiterate Patricia’. See what the internet court is – Antonia will say.

