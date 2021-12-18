A woman who died in an aesthetic clinic in Rio struggled and cried out in pain during the first stage of the procedure; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

In videos taken during the occasion, on the 10th of this month, when she had her back operated on, she appears screaming and struggling (see the video above).

After being discharged, she exchanged messages with a woman who works at the clinic and was not aware that she had been so agitated.

“Damn! I didn’t remember getting like this,” she said.

“That was the beginning, you even got worse after that. It was difficult to keep you on the stretcher. You started screaming, we thought you were feeling something”, replies the employee.

“But then, how am I going to do the front?”, says Maria, referring to surgery on her belly.

“You’ll do it, but you won’t be able to take the same medicine. It will have to be another one. We thought you were in pain, something. Then the doctor started asking you: ‘What happened, Maria, are you in pain? we already had anesthesia and everything. And you kept screaming, screaming, screaming. Then we saw that you didn’t respond when we talked to you,” says the employee.

Despite being sick, she returned on Friday to undergo the end of the procedure and ended up dying.

The relatives believe that there was negligence and they claim that physician Brad Alberto Castrillón Sanmiguel, who is Colombian, tried to flee, but was stopped by one of the mall’s security guards.

“It was the head of security there who saw him very agitated, with a backpack, with everything, and he was already aware of what had happened, that someone was sick, and he didn’t let him go. Then he called the police and he stayed there waiting. : ‘Man, were you going to run away?’ He said ‘no, I was calling a taxi to take her'”, said Wagner Vinícius de Moraes Carvalho, Maria’s husband.

The family said that Maria underwent all the required tests before the hydrolipo and stated that she had no health problems.

“She said, ‘Wagner, I’m in a lot of pain, but I’ve already booked, I’ll have to go there to finish.’ I think that in the first procedure it already affected something on her back to make this happen, because the receptionist said that at the most it would be days and she would be fine, being able to work normally. There wasn’t going to be anything and it went on for the whole week,” said Wagner.

The clinic, which is located in Carioca Offices, next to Carioca Shopping, was closed this Saturday afternoon (2) by the Civil Police until there is expertise in the area.

Police said the doctor did not have tickets and that the clinic was able to carry out the procedure.

On the 27th PD (Vicente de Carvalho), the doctor remained silent. He was released after the case was registered.