Acelen reduces liters of gasoline by R$ 0.10

Acelen should also announce this Friday (17) the reduction in the price of gasoline produced at the Mataripe Refinery, formerly Landulpho Alves. The cubic meter of fuel manufactured in Mataripe should be reduced by R$101, a little higher than that announced by Petrobras, of R$95.80. The change should have an impact of approximately R$0.10 per liter of refined product.

The new price starts to be charged from this Saturday (18th).

As the unit is no longer part of the Petrobras System, price variations began to take place autonomously. Acelen, recently acquired by the Mubadala fund, intends to define readjustments according to its market strategy, which is different from that adopted by the state-owned company.

Internally, it is said that the readjustments may or may not coincide with those applied by Petrobras. In summary, this time, the accounts coincided, but this is not a rule.

Last Tuesday (14), for the first time, a Brazilian refinery failed to follow the readjustments announced by Petrobras, a reflection of the privatization process of part of the state-owned refinery’s area. The state-owned company announced a 3% drop in the price of the product.