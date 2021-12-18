Acelen reduces liters of gasoline by R$ 0.10

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Acelen reduces liters of gasoline by R$ 0.10 0 Views

Mataripe Refinery should start passing on the product with the new price from this Saturday

Acelen should also announce this Friday (17) the reduction in the price of gasoline produced at the Mataripe Refinery, formerly Landulpho Alves. The cubic meter of fuel manufactured in Mataripe should be reduced by R$101, a little higher than that announced by Petrobras, of R$95.80. The change should have an impact of approximately R$0.10 per liter of refined product.

The new price starts to be charged from this Saturday (18th).

As the unit is no longer part of the Petrobras System, price variations began to take place autonomously. Acelen, recently acquired by the Mubadala fund, intends to define readjustments according to its market strategy, which is different from that adopted by the state-owned company.

Internally, it is said that the readjustments may or may not coincide with those applied by Petrobras. In summary, this time, the accounts coincided, but this is not a rule.

Last Tuesday (14), for the first time, a Brazilian refinery failed to follow the readjustments announced by Petrobras, a reflection of the privatization process of part of the state-owned refinery’s area. The state-owned company announced a 3% drop in the price of the product.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Will the reduction in the price of gasoline be felt in the consumer’s pocket?

As advertised by Petrobras, The average price of gasoline had a drop of R$ 0.10 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved