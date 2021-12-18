Actress Tania Mendoza is gunned down in Mexico · Jornal Midiamax

Actress and singer Tania Mendoza, 42, was murdered while waiting for her 11-year-old son, who played football at Los Felinos club, in Cuernavaca, 60 kilometers from Mexico City. In a statement made this Thursday (16), local police said two men approached on a motorcycle and shot the victim several times.

The crime is investigated as femicide and authorities are investigating whether it was motivated by some link between the artist and drug dealer Arturo Beltrán Leyva, who died in 2009.

This is not the first time that Tania has been targeted by criminals. In 2010, she went to the police to file charges for vehicle theft, robbery at home and deprivation of liberty against her partner and six-month-old son. Five years later, the artist said in an interview with the television channel Imagen that she had received death threats, felt intimidated and feared for her life and that of her family.

Born in Guadalajara, Tania became popularly known as “The Queen” after playing the lead role in the film La Mera Reyna Del Sur (2003), based on the book by Arturo Perez-Reverte, later adapted for television and streaming platforms. In the story, a woman takes the lead of a drug cartel.

In addition to her career in film and television, Tania recorded five albums of traditional Mexican music. One of the most prominent albums was “Amanecí en tus brazos” (2018).