After a secret ballot, São Paulo councilors approve a new controversial statute; see changes

In a vote this Friday (17), changes to the statute of São Paulo were approved, such as the possibility of re-election

The Deliberative Council of the São Paulo approved, this Friday, 14 of the 24 proposed changes to the club’s bylaws. The main one was the return of reelection for president of the club, which currently can only run for a term of three years.

The 24 proposals were voted on virtually between Thursday and this Friday. In all, 231 councilors participated in the vote, while another 23 did not attend. For a measure to pass, a simple majority of votes was required.

The presidential re-election was accepted with 146 votes in favour, 83 against and two abstentions. Another of the main proposals approved was to increase the term of office of directors from three to six years, with no limit for reelection. There were 132 favorable, 83 against and 16 abstentions.

The reduction in the number of directors, from 260 to 200, was rejected with 121 votes against, 90 in favor and 20 abstentions. The proposal was seen as a hindrance to the opposition to the current administration, as it maintained the requirement of 55 signatures of lifetime councilors for the creation of a ticket in the club’s elections.

Another prominent proposal that was accepted concerns the occupation of directors in positions on the executive board, which is prohibited in the current bylaws. With the change, members of the Deliberative Council can exercise the position as long as they are not paid.

The item, which was approved with 139 votes in favour, 89 votes against and three abstentions, allows Carlos Belmonte, football director and São Paulo board member, to continue in office without any impasse. So far, he hasn’t appeared on the list of executive directors on Tricolor’s official website.

Now, the approved proposals will go through the Meeting of Partners, which should be called by the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres de Abreu, within 30 days. Voting has 45 days to take place. The measures that are accepted again will become effective in the club’s bylaws.