After a storm, Rio returns to the normality stage; forecast is for light to moderate rain this Saturday | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio returned to normality stage at 5:30 am this Saturday (18), due to the tendency to reduce rainfall for the next few hours. The information is from the Operations Center of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (COR).
The normality stage is the first on a scale of five.
The forecast for this Saturday is light to moderate rain, in isolated spots, any time. Winds will be light (up to 18.5 km/h) to moderate (between 18.5 km/h and 51.9 km/h).
Weather in the capital remains unstable, but with no forecast of heavy rain — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio
A storm on Friday (17) left the capital at the attention stage, flooding streets and leading to the suspension of train circulation. The VLT also stopped circulation on lines 1 and 2 (check the video below).
Trains stop in Rio because of heavy rain
The Municipal Civil Defense reached trigger 32 sirens the Alert System in 20 communities in the municipality.
Flooding was recorded in Campo de São Cristóvão, in São Cristóvão, and the road was closed at Rua Bela (see the video below for records of the storm in the capital).
There was also a fall from a tree at Rua Soldado Simplício de Lara, 18, in Taquara, in the West Zone of the city.
Rio has flooding in different parts of the city this Friday (17)
Between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm, heavy rain was recorded in various parts of the city, including:
- God’s city
- sepetiba
- Copacabana
- playground
- Alto da Boa Vista
- pity
- Holy Cross
- Rocinha
- Riocenter
See below for other events related to rain in the city:
Around 6:30 pm on Friday, the city had 33 water pockets:
- Av. Chrisóstomo Pimentel de Oliveira, at Via Light, in Anchieta
- Estrada do Galeão, towards Linha Vermelha, when accessing Ponte Nova
- Av. Brasil, at the height of Trevo das Margaridas
- Av. Brasil, near Parada de Lucas
- Av. Brasil, at Trevo das Missões, in the Z. West direction
- R. Carice, at the height of R. dos Quatis, on Ilha do Governador
- R. Cabo Roberto Mothe, at Galeão
- Estrada da Bica, on Ilha do Governador
- Estrada do Rio Jequiá, height of nº 800, on Ilha do Governador
- R. Max Yantok, on Governor’s Island
- Av. Pres. Vargas, in Cidade Nova, towards Praça da Bandeira
- R. Jarí, at the height of R. Arujá, on Ilha do Governador
- R. Demetrio de Tolêdo, at the height of R. Quatis, on Ilha do Governador
- R. Dr. Satamini, at the height of R. Campos Sales, in Tijuca
- Rua Haddock Lobo, in R. Eng. Adel, in Tijuca
- Rua Teixeira Soares, at the height of R. Paraíba, at Praça da Bandeira
- Rua Mem de Sá, height of R. de Santana, in the Center
- Red line, height of av. Pres. Kennedy, towards Baixada Fluminense
- West Radial, height of Maracanã, in both directions
- Str. do Dendê, 150, at Praia da Bandeira, on Ilha do Governador
- Rua Conde de Bonfim, at the height of R. José Higino, in Tijuca
- Rua Conde de Bonfim, at the height of R. Almirante Cóchrame, in Tijuca
- Rua da Feira, at the height of the Bangu shopping mall, in Bangu
- R. Pareto, at the time of the UPA, in Tijuca
- Av. de Santa Cruz, along Rua Lomas Valentinas, in Realengo
- R. Francisco Real, at Rua Agrícolas, in Bangu
- Av. Prof. Manoel de Abreu, in Praça Niterói, in Maracanã, towards S. Francisco Xavier
- Boulevard 28 de Setembro, around R. Gonzaga Bastos, in Vila Isabel
- Rua Professor Gabizo, height of Haddock Lobo, in Tijuca
- R. Silva Freire, height of Buraco do Padre, in Engenho Novo
- R. Dias da Cruz, near R. Vilela Tavares, in Méier
- Av. Ernani Cardoso, near R. Padre Telêmaco, in Cascadura
Kayaking and jet skiing in the rain
With the streets flooded, residents decided to use alternative means of transport this Friday. In Magé, in the Baixada Fluminense, a man was seen kayaking along a flooded street.
Resident of Magé faces flooded street by kayak
With the water exceeding the height of the wheels of the cars on the sidewalk, the man passes by other residents who are sheltering from the rain and offers help.
In Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone of Rio, a man was filmed riding a jet ski through a flooded region.
Man is filmed riding a jet ski in a flooded region on Ilha do Governador this Friday (17) — Photo: Reproduction/Personal file
In case of rain, the City of Rio recommends that the population take the following preventive actions:
- Do not travel through regions most affected by rain;
- Avoid areas subject to flooding and/or landslides;
- Do not force vehicles into apparently flooded areas;
- In cases of strong winds and/or rain with electrical discharges, avoid being close to trees or in open areas;
- At flooding points, avoid direct contact with poles or equipment that may be energized;
- Avoid contact with water from flooding. The water can be contaminated and pose health risks;
- Check your home for signs of cracks. When you notice cracks or shakes in the structure, call the Civil Defense by number 199 and avoid staying at home;
- Residents of hazardous areas need to be aware of audible alerts. The activation of the sirens indicates a slip hazard. People must move to the support points established by the Municipal Civil Defense. Locations are informed by number 199;
- Pay attention to the information disclosed by the communication vehicles and on COR’s social networks;
- If necessary, use emergency telephones 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).