After Arão and Diego, São Paulo probes two more Flamengo players | Flamengo

Rodolfo LandimMarcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 12/17/2021 2:24 PM

Rio – In search of reinforcements for the 2022 season, São Paulo continues to watch Flamengo players. According to information from the portal “globoesporte.com”, Tricolor probed right-back Rodinei and forward Pedro to strengthen the squad next season.

However, the hiring of Pedro has already been ruled out. The 24-year-old forward’s values ​​are far from São Paulo’s possibilities. In addition, Flamengo would hardly be interested in negotiating the center forward for any Brazilian club. Palmeiras and Corinthians also aired the athlete.

Another player that São Paulo evaluated was Rodinei. Currently, the right-back is the third option in the sector for Flamengo. In addition to the São Paulo club, Fluminense and Internacional have also shown interest in the athlete. Rubro-Negro, however, wants to sell the player.

Before the end of the season, Tricolor Paulista had already aired two Flamengo players: midfielder Diego Ribas, who had not yet renewed his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club, and defensive midfielder Willian Arão. However, none of the possibilities ended up materializing.