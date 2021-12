Facade of the headquarters building of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a statement this Friday (17) rebutting the statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro on the decision to authorize vaccination of children with Pfizer’s immunizing agent. At yesterday’s live, Bolsonaro said he unofficially asked for the “name of the people who have approved the vaccine for children aged 5 and older”. In a statement, the board of the regulatory agency said it was being targeted by “violent political activism”.

“In October of this year, after suffering death threats and all sorts of criminal acts by anti-vaccination agents, in the scope of vaccination for children, this National Agency is in the focus and target of violent political activism”, says the text. The board reinforced that its work environment is “free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”. The analysis of vaccines, according to the text, is based on science and offers the Ministry of Health “safe, effective and quality” options.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or hidden, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, concludes the note.

The Association of Anvisa’s Servants (Univisa) also published a note acknowledging the work of the agency’s technicians and recalled that the assessment had the participation of experts from the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT), Society Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

“The intention of disclosing the identity of those involved in the technical analysis does not bring with it any republican interest. Rather, it shows itself as a threat of retaliation that, not finding institutional means to do so, makes use of incitement to the citizen, a method openly fascist and whose results can be tragic and violent, putting the life and physical integrity of the Agency’s employees at risk”, classifies the entity. With information from Agência Brasil.