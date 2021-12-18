After controversy in Verdades Secretas 2, Camila Queiroz reappears at Globo

THE Fantastic keeps the tradition and brings this Sunday (19) the hidden friend game between personalities and Christmas songs, with a renowned team. Personalities who stood out this year in different areas participate in the traditional hidden friend of the program.

Among them are gymnast Rebeca Andrade; the Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias; the dancer Ingrid Silva; the pulmonologist doctor Margareth Dalcolmo; actors Cauã Reymond, Larissa Manoela, Michel Gomes and Camila Queiroz – kept at the attraction after her troubled departure from Secret Truths 2.

Also on the team are the presenter Marcos Mion; the comedian Esse Menino; ex-BBB Juliette and Gil do Vigor, singers Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcântara and Barões da Pisadinha; and football player Deyverson.

Still in this program, the Fantastic brings together tenor Thiago Arancam, pianist and conductor João Carlos Martins and Stefano Mion, son of presenter Marcos Mion, who at age 11 made his debut as a tenor, singing Christmas songs.

The influenza outbreak, which has been affecting so many Brazilians, is the theme of the report by Dráuzio Varella. The doctor explains how this virus works, how it differs from other flu causes, if the symptoms are similar to covid19 and what is the explanation for the outbreak, which is usually more common in winter, but this time appeared in summer .

THE Fantastic airs on Sunday night, the 19th, right after the Sunday with Huck.