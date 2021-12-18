After criticism for reporting on Sonza, Whindersson Nunes worries fans with outbursts on the networks: ‘I’m sick of it’

Another example of how the internet has no limits… Earlier this week, comedian Whindersson Nunes released his autobiography “Living like a Warrior”. Over the past few days, excerpts in which the YouTuber details his old relationship with singer Luísa Sonza, as well as substance abuse, have drawn attention on the web, making him the target of criticism.

This Thursday (16), Nunes got tired of the needlings and attacks, mainly from people who disapproved of the way he spoke of Sonza in the work, and used social networks to vent about the subject. After being accused by a Twitter user that he wrote the book just to talk about the blonde, Whindersson countered: “I didn’t do a biography to talk about Luísa, it must have 2 pages. I didn’t talk bad about her, my book talks about my whole life, Go take your c*, I’m sick of it”.

“I’ve already talked to Luísa, I’ve already apologized and understood everything. You fans make her life hell and mine because it’s been a long time.” he fired, about his ex-wife, with whom he stayed for just over two years until he split up in April 2020.

Nunes went even further and answered an internet user who shared a video with the following caption: “Whindersson is dead”. He then wrote: “Hopefully fast”. The response worried fans and followers of his work, including icon Casimiro, streamer and journalist, who sent his support to the comedian. “Don’t do that, daddy. Look for help, there are many people who love you”, scored.

Whindersson continued to receive messages of support throughout the night. “Dude, she made a song about you guys, what’s the problem with quoting a part of your life where she was present? These people are too scrotum”, said a follower.

“I was so careful not to think anything bad, I told how she helped me, even with my self-esteem, I made it very clear that she had nothing to do with my bottom, really, I don’t feel safe anymore to say anything, no I want this life more for me”, concluded Nunes.

