After criticism, WHO gave up on including old age in the list of diseases

SAO PAULO — After months of intense articulation and strong presence on social networks, the World Health Organization decided that the “Old Age” code will be taken from the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD), version 11, maintained by the WHO .

Food: New healthy food guide indicates vegetables on plate and packets far away from mouth

The announcement was made by the direction of the division that coordinates the organization’s Healthy Aging Decade initiative.

Sectors linked to aging feared that the inclusion of “old age” in the ICD would mask real health problems for the elderly, increase prejudice against the elderly and interfere in the treatment and research of health problems and in the collection of epidemiological data.

Specialists: Vaccination of children is safe and helps to control the pandemic

Now, in the approved text, the expression “old age” will be replaced by “aging associated with a decline in intrinsic capacity”.

Epidemiologist Alexandre Kalache, from the International Center for Longevity, and also president of the Global Alliance of International Centers for Longevity, was one of the leaders in the articulation against the use of the term “old age” and celebrates the change.

– I’m very happy with this turnaround. It was not easy, but letting old age pass as a disease is passing ageism. It’s also a victory over the antiaging industry that would use the code to justify interventions, often without scientific evidence. There are many rich people who want to drink from the fountain of eternal youth and there are many charlatans – he says.

Although happy with the change, for Kalache the new code is still not as clear or comprehensive as it should be. He defends the creation of the frailty syndrome, which can be measured in concrete ways (such as checking how long it takes a person to walk 15 meters, the muscle strength of the hands or an assessment after climbing a ladder) and is not only linked to age.

— It’s already been difficult to get old age, so let’s leave it at that and gradually start working on a concept of fragility that can come in as additional code. This syndrome does not depend only on age and genetics, but opens up scope for social determinants of health – says the epidemiologist.

Thus, the #velhicenãoédoença movement will continue to stimulate public debate on the implications of the term that will replace the word ‘old age’ in the ICD-11.

Understand the CID

The CID exists since 1893 and is in force in its tenth edition, but CID 11 has already been drawn up and is undergoing adjustments. It is where the code MG2A, which refers to old age, will be entered. The new version goes into effect in January, with a period of three years to be implemented.

Labyrinthitis: see causes, symptoms and treatment

A sort of medical language guide, detailing diseases, symptoms and conditions, the ICD is used to classify the causes of patient admissions and death on death certificates. For specialists, inclusion is equivalent to officially classifying old age as a disease.