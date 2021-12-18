After Douglas Costa, São Paulo looks for another player to leave Grêmio and starts negotiations

Looking for reinforcements, São Paulo is interested in attacking midfielder Alisson, from Grêmio, for 2022

THE São Paulo continues looking for reinforcements for the 2022 season. ith a list of at least 36 names discussed between the board and coach Rogério Ceni, the ball of the time is Alisson, attacking midfielder. Guild who is leaving the club.

As confirmed by the report of the ESPN, the club has even sought out the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul and representatives of the 28-year-old athlete. The player is an indication of Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho.

His contract with Tricolor Gaucho is until 2023, but he will not remain, as informed by director in recent interviews. Other clubs in Brazil, such as saints, America-MG and Fluminense have already been speculated as possible destinations for the player.

In 2021, Alisson played in 41 games and scored four goals. He had four seasons at Grêmio, totaling 185 matches and 23 balls in the nets, winning the four-time title of the Gaucho Championship and the South American Cup.

In 2018, when he moved from cruise for Grêmio, it was even speculated in São Paulo, but the negotiation didn’t work out and he went to Rio Grande do Sul.

Alisson is the second Tricolor athlete from Rio Grande do Sul to be speculated in São Paulo after the fall to the Serie B. This week, the name of Douglas Costa appeared in the CT of Barra Funda, in a difficult negotiation, but seen as possible by the São Paulo directors, as long as there is an investor to pay the salaries of the former 7 shirt of the Brazilian team.