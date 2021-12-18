After field invasion and paralyzed game, Lyon could be eliminated from the French Cup | international football

The confusion that brought the game to a standstill against Paris FC could cost Lyon dearly. According to the newspaper “L’ Équipe”, the punishment should be decided early next week by the French Football Federation (FFF). Among the possible sanctions is the elimination of Lyon from the French Cup.

It weighs against Lyon the fact that their fans are repeat offenders. In November, the derby against Olympique de Marseille was interrupted after a bottle was thrown at Payet’s head. The club lost a point in the French Championship due to the incident.

1 of 2 Fans invade the pitch after confusion with Lyon fans in the stands in a match against Paris FC in the French Cup — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP Fans invade the pitch after a scuffle with Lyon fans in the stands at a match against Paris FC in the French Cup — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP

This time, hooded Lyon fans lit flares and fired at their rivals at half-time. A big scuffle broke out in the stands with local security officials, and a crowd headed out onto the lawn to escape the fray.

The FFF disciplinary committee would meet next Thursday. With the incident, according to the French press, there is an attempt to anticipate the meeting. One of the sanctions is to declare Lyon the loser of the game, which would lead to elimination. Other punishments, such as a ban on Lyon fans as visitors, could be applied in the French Championship.

2 of 2 Lyon fans light flares and fire at Paris FC fans at the start of confusion at a French Cup game — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP Lyon fans light flares and fire at Paris FC fans at the start of the French Cup game’s confusion — Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP

Aware of the complicated situation, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the incident was not just caused by the club’s fans.

– It’s dramatic for football. Tonight (Friday) we saw more unacceptable things. I still don’t know exactly what happened. I believe responsibilities are shared. It’s not all our fans’ fault. We will have to analyze what happened. Lyon do not have to take full responsibility for the incidents. There was a chain of events. We will seek the truth and the club has decided to file a complaint. If our supporters are involved, they will be severely punished. I was told that PSG fans were there, that the fireworks were coming from Paris fans. I’m waiting to find out what really happened – said the director to “L’Équipe”.