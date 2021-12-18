After friction with Globo, Camila Queiroz ignores the endings of Secret Truths 2· TV News

After her troubled departure from Globo, Camila Queiroz ignored Angel’s two endings in Verdades Secretas 2, which aired on Friday night (17) on Globoplay. The actress followed only the last chapter of the rerun of the first season, shown on open TV.

“What a night. I’m dehydrated here. Thank you so much!” she wrote on her Twitter profile after announcing that she was watching the Secret Truths rerun. Throughout the day, Camila only shared a Globoplay publication on her social networks announcing the two finals of the second part.

After both versions of the final installment of season two aired, Klebber Toledo’s wife made no comment. In one of the endings, Giovana (Agatha Moreira) finds Angel dead and bloodied inside a jet.

In the alternate version, upon entering the jet, Angel discovers that Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) is alive when he realizes he is the pilot. The novel ends focused on her expression of shock and surprise.

According to Globo, one of the main reasons that made the network break up with Camila before recording the last chapter was that she didn’t like the written version and wanted to choose a new ending for Angel. For the actress, the final given to her was a reprisal by the network for not having renewed her fixed contract at the beginning of the year to work on Netflix.

Check out Camila’s comments about the end of the rerun on Globo below:

And today the last chapter of Secret Truths 1 is also aired on TV. You’ll be able to watch everything because it only starts later. ☺️ — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) December 17, 2021

The last cap of the reprise started‼️ https://t.co/ParvZ0HJx7 — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) December 18, 2021