After three cardiac arrests, singer Maurílio remains in serious condition, but stops receiving sedative medication

Singer Maurílio, 28, is still in the ICU of Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after suffering three cardiac arrests in the early morning hours of last Wednesday. The artist’s state of health remains serious, but shows progressive clinical improvement, according to the latest bulletin released this Friday. He breathes with the aid of braces and has his vital signs monitored at all times, but he stopped being sedated.

“As planned by the team, sedative medications were turned off, in order to assess neurological conditions. (The patient) is still on hemodialysis, something already expected by the nephrology team and presents a favorable response of renal functions and improvement of vital signs, needing less and less medication for this purpose. It is under the care of a multidisciplinary team with a promising response to the treatment instituted so far,” says the hospital bulletin, which, on Thursday, ruled out performing surgery on the singer at the time.

Maurílio, 28 years old, Luiza’s duo, got sick while recording the DVD by Zé Felipe and Miguel, in Goiânia, last Tuesday, the 14th. The singer had a sudden illness when the show ended. Videos show the artist on stage, before being admitted. The records were made by the public present at the site and shared on social networks.

When he was admitted, the artist was on mechanical ventilation. He was admitted with severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. Maurilius was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. The disease is a thrombus (the same as a clot) that obstructs the pulmonary vessels, preventing blood from reaching one of the parts of the lung.

— It causes like a pulmonary infarction, which can lead to the death of an area of ​​the lung — explains doctor Danilo Klein, from Hospital Gaffrée e Guinle, at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UniRio).

Maurílio Photo: Instagram/reproduction

According to Wandervan Azevedo, Maurílio’s doctor, the fact that the artist is 3 minutes away from the hospital helped him to be alive.

“Maurílio had a sudden bad situation. He was admitted to the emergency room and here, as soon as he arrived, he evolved into a cardiorespiratory arrest, which was reversed. But he had new stops during the night, a total of 3, in a long period of time. We managed to stabilize him. during the night. The time and proximity of the concert venue and the hospital collaborated for him to be alive until now,” said Wandervan.

family spent the night in hospital

The countryman’s family spent the night in the hospital. Luana Gomes, the artist’s wife, showed encouraging phrases present in the reception room for families, and asked friends to continue the prayers.

“And above all, have love, because love perfectly unites all things”, says the message posted by Luana: “Keep praying”.

Maurílio and his wife Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The artist’s physician, Wandervam Azevedo spoke about an improvement in Maurílio’s respiratory indices.

“The clinical and respiratory parts have improved. For example, yesterday [15], the electronic respirator provided 80% oxygen and today [16], dropped to 60%, which is a good sign”

Prayers

Work show, the office that manages the duo’s career, announced the cancellation of the performances that would take place in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste, in Mato Grosso, on December 17th and 18th.

“We ask everyone’s prayers for your speedy recovery”, concludes the note.

Maurílio’s duo, Luiza, shared the information from the office and also asked for prayers for the partner:

“Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please.”

The duo Luiza and Maurílio is known for the song “S de saudade”, from 2019. Before that, they gained prominence because the vocalist was called “Alcione do sertanejo”, due to the timbre of her voice. In addition, Luiza is dating ex-BBB Marcela McGowan, who asked her six million followers to pray for the singer.