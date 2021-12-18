Aged 84 years old is the second confirmed death from H3N2 in Salvador

An 84-year-old elderly man is the second confirmed death from the H3N2 flu in Salvador. He was a resident of the Colinas de Periperi neighborhood. The information was released by the city of Salvador.

The elderly person had fever, runny nose and dyspnea. His flu condition evolved into Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and he didn’t resist. There is no information on where he was hospitalized.

Altogether, in Salvador, 170 cases of influenza have been confirmed, among various subtypes.

First death

The first death from H3N2 in Salvador was an elderly woman who was not vaccinated against the disease. She also had chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes. According to Sesab, the patient was hospitalized last December 7 in a private hospital in the capital of Bahia and died on Saturday (11).

Influenza vaccine

More than 72 thousand people attended the immunization sites and received the flu vaccine this Friday (17), the day of the mega operation organized by the city.

Vaccination against Influenza this Saturday (18) will only be available for children aged six months to 5 years, 11 months and 29 days living in Salvador at the 5th Health Center, which will function as a fixed point and drive-thru, from 8 am to 4 pm . It is necessary that parents or guardians take the SUS card in Salvador and vaccination card for the little ones to access the immunizing agent.