Agnes Brichta celebrates her TV debut and wants to act with Adriana Esteves: ‘Mother in all senses’ | TV & Famous

Agnes Brichta scored a great goal on her TV debut, as Martina in the soap opera Quem Mais Vida, Melhor. The 24-year-old artist proved to be one of the highlights of the plot of 7. In common with the character, who carries her father’s (Neném) talent to the lawns, Agnes also has in her blood the artistic DNA of Vladimir Brichta, her father within and out of the picture.

And not just his. She also inherited the passion for the arts from her two mothers: the singer Gena Karla Ribeiro (died in 1999), and actress Adriana Esteves, with whom she established a maternal relationship since she was 5 years old. With Vladimir, Agnes was able to fulfill her desire to act and the exchange, according to her, was pleasant and a learning experience in the recording studios.

“It was great, I felt very comfortable working with him! I think we knew how to separate well, respecting each one’s work environment and space for creation”, says the newcomer, who also dreams of making a double with Adriana in some project.

“It would be a very enriching opportunity!”

2 of 6 Agnes made her TV debut with her father, Vladimir Brichta, and wants to act with her mother, Adriana Esteves — Photo: Globo Agnes debuted on TV with her father, Vladimir Brichta, and wants to act with her mother, Adriana Esteves — Photo: Globo

If in the plot, Martina has a relationship of partnership and friendship with her mother, Jandira (Micheli Machado), in real life it is no different. Agnes and Adriana created a very strong bond.

“Yes, she is my mother in every way.”

3 of 6 Agnes and her father, Vladimir Brichta in action in ‘The More Life, the Better’ — Photo: Globo Agnes and her father, Vladimir Brichta in action in ‘The More Life, the Better’ — Photo: Globo

The commitment to the work is something the 24-year-old actress is very similar to Adriana: “Being raised by the two (Vladimir and Adriana), I imagine my personality is a mixture of them. Recently a colleague who worked with me on the soap said to her that we resembled each other professionally, about the relationship with work. She said she was proud to know that and I am very happy too!”

Agnes has walked her path independently, but she still takes advantage of the teachings of her two private masters:

“I’ve been talking a lot about the soap opera and the profession in my house, and with my friends in the middle as well.”

Another member of the family who embarked on the artistic path was Felipe Ricca (son of Adriana Esteves and Marco Ricca), who is partnered with Rodrigo Silvestrini in the duo Cai Sahra, with whom Agnes does not rule out a feat since, in addition to acting, she sings and plays ukulele:

“The truth is that he is very talented in many artistic areas and creative in the development of projects. He encourages me a lot! I’ve thought about releasing songs that I have and doing something with Fe, but those are wishes. Nothing in progress, for now .”

About the birth mother, Gena, who died when she was just 2 years old, Agnes says that she keeps her memory alive:

“Yes, I have records and I feel very close to my mother always.”

4 of 6 In ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will father Tina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Jr. In ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will father Tina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Jr.

The actress is overjoyed at Martina’s reach: “Very pleased with the response from the audience. feedbacks of people who recognize themselves in the character, get involved and have fun with the soap opera, which makes me really happy!”

The face for the general public may even be new, but she identifies with the profession since she was young:

“I’ve studied since 2002 and I was already passionate about acting. I’ve always had and gave myself a lot of freedom to choose what I’d like to study. I think this freedom and listening to yourself are essential when choosing a professional path. It was in 2016 that I recognized that I really wanted to be an actress and that would be my profession, but the passion was always there.”

Vladimir Brichta talks about working with his daughter Agnes Brichta

Own merit, no indication

“I’ve studied for a long time, but only in 2017 did I take a training course at CAL (Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras). Guilherme Gobbi, cast producer for the soap opera, saw me at the final presentation of this course and asked me to do it. the audition for Martina. I’m so happy with how things turned out and played out!”

“Watching is part of my process. I learn a lot seeing the end result, the wonderful work of my colleagues and what I really managed to convey with my performance.”

“I’ve always been very studious, so I see it as a study to see myself and think about what I could improve and what I think was cool. Of course, all my personal notes are more useful for future work since the soap opera is all recorded, but I am enjoying this step too!”

5 of 6 Agnes sings and plays the ukulele — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Agnes sings and plays the ukulele — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“For me, it was nice to revisit this age in some way. I watched a lot of movies about this maturing from teen to adulthood and exchanged a little bit with my siblings, who are closer to her age (Felipe Ricca and Vicente – from the marriage of Adriana with Vladimir).”

Opposite of Martina, the hot one!

“I am conciliatory, calm and I flee from conflicts! I have a degree in Psychology, so I really believe in the power of good conversation and good listening.”

“I like to be discreet, in mine. At least, for now, I recognize myself in this place. I love doing my job, giving life to stories that are not mine, I have fun.”