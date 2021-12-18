Alan Franco exits: Atlético president talks about loan for American club – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Midfielder Alan Franco is very close to leaving Atlético. The Ecuadorian player will be loaned to Charlotte FC, of ​​the MLS (Major League Soccer). Alan was appointed by the coach of the American team, Miguel Ángel Ramirez, who worked with the midfielder at Independiente Del Valle.

Athletic president Sérgio Coelho, in an interview with TV Band, confirmed Chartotte’s interest in the player.

“There is an interest in Alan Franco on loan for a period of one year. There is this possibility that it can be borrowed. He is having little opportunity at Atlético, he is a national team player. We have seven foreigners, it’s not the ideal number to have in the group, because only five can play. We don’t have anything right yet,” he said.

Alan Franco joined Galo in 2020, with the approval of then coach Jorge Sampaoli from Alvinegro, and has a contract with the Minas Gerais club until June 2024. This season, the midfielder played in just 15 matches for Atlético.

According to GE, negotiations between the clubs have advanced in the last hours and Alan Franco will be loaned to Charlotte with pre-fixed economic rights, until then kept confidential.

