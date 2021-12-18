Alckmin, Haddad and França lead dispute for the Government of São Paulo, says Datafolha | São Paulo

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Saturday (18) by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” points out that former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who left the PSDB this week and is currently without a party, leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo in 2022, with 28% of voting intentions.

Fernando Haddad (PT) comes numerically in second, with 19%, and leads with 28% in a scenario without Alckmin.

In this research, the institute also designed a third scenario, in which Haddad and Alckmin are out of the running. In this case, former governor Márcio França (PSB) would take the lead.

Stimulated and unique response, in %:

Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 28%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 19%

Márcio França (PSB): 13%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 10%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 5%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 2%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Blank/null/none: 16%

Doesn’t know: 4%

Alckmin leads with 28%, followed by Haddad (19%), France (13%), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL, 10%), minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (non-party, 5%), Arthur do Val (Patriota, 2 %), Vinicius Poit (New) and Abraham Weintraub (no party), both with 1% each. Whites and nulls add up to 16%, and 4% had no opinion.

The first scenario does not include Lieutenant Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). According to the survey, when the survey began, Alckmin was still at the PSDB and the institute does not oppose two names with the same acronym.

In relation to the voting intention of the main candidates, there is stability in relation to the one calculated in the previous one, in September of this year.

See the result of the second scenario (Intent to vote – situation B)

Stimulated and unique response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 28%

Márcio França (PSB): 19%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 11%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 7%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 6%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 3%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Blank/null/none: 21%

Doesn’t know: 4%

In scenario B, Alckmin is considered to have left the race, but França and Boulos remain. In this second scenario, the former PT mayor leads with 28%, above the 23% registered three months ago.

France remains with 19%, Boulos fluctuates from 13% to 11%, Tarcisio, from 6% to 7%, Garcia, from 5% to 6%, Arthur do Val, from 5% to 3%, Weintraub, from 2% to 1%, and Poit is at 1%. The blank and void votes are 21%, and 4% did not respond.

See the result of the third scenario (Intent to vote – situation C)

Stimulated and unique response, in %:

Márcio França (PSB): 28%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 18%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 9%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 8%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 4%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Blank/null/none: 25%

Doesn’t know: 5%

This time, Datafolha tested a third scenario, simulating an agreement in which both Alckmin and Haddad leave the race, assuming that the former mayor runs for the Senate.

In this survey, former governor França assumes the leadership position with the same 28% of rivals, followed by Guilherme Boulos with 18%. Tarcisio (9%) ties again with Garcia (8%), both pulling away from the back platoon—Arthur do Val takes 4%, Weintraub 2%, and Poit 1%. Both blank and void votes are 25%, and 5% did not respond.