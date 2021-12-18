Alex returns from the grave and gives a colossal scare in Angel · TV News

How is it possible, only Walcyr Carrasco can explain. But the fact is that Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), even after having been shot several times and having his body thrown overboard, did not die and reappears in the last chapter of Secret Truths 2 to terrify Angel (Camila Queiroz). The character, tormentor of the protagonist in the first season, appears in the last seconds, when the young woman is on a plane, ready to flee Brazil.

In the final stretch of the serial, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) confesses that she has always been in love with her rival and the two have a hot night of love. Determined to help her beloved, the little preppy even drowns Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in the penultimate episode.

The investigator, however, survives the attack and alerts the young woman that she is being deceived. “Angel loves me, Cristiano,” says Giovanna. “How did she love your father? How did she love Percy [Gabriel Braga Nunes]? How did she love your cousin? How did she love me? She uses everyone. Look at the blood trail Angel left. You’ll be next,” says the detective.

The boy’s words prove themselves. Upon arriving at the airport, where Angel would theoretically wait for the two to flee together, Giovanna discovers that she has been passed over and that the model has already boarded a small plane with her son. Heartbroken, she just watches the aircraft depart.

Inside, Angel drinks a beautiful champagne to toast his apparent victory. Until the plane’s pilot turns around and she sees it’s Alex, which terrifies her. However, it is not possible to know the fate of the two, as this is the scene that ends the season.

Camila Queiroz hardly appears in this last chapter, most likely due to the actress’s sudden departure from the cast after a disagreement with Globo. The network decided to release two endings for Secret Truths 2, both of which are official. This one, which brings the return of Alex, is classified as the “final 1”.

End 2

Despite the fanfare, the second ending is virtually identical to the first. The difference is that in this one, instead of taking off with the plane, Alex simply kills Angel inside it. In this version, Giovanna manages to enter the aircraft, but when it arrives it’s already too late: her lover is dead on the ground, while her father appears beside the corpse.

