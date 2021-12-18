Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) appears in the final scene of the first version of the ending

Nobody expected this, but many cheered. Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) reappears in one of the endings of “Secret Truths 2”. The last chapters of the telenovela arrived on Globoplay this Friday, the 17th. The plot written by Walcyr Carrasco gained two endings (in two different final chapters).

At the end of version 1 of chapter 50, the last one, Angel (Camila Queiroz) agrees to run away with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), but abandons his lover. Upon entering the plane, the model realizes that Alex is the pilot. The manager, who had been murdered by the young woman at the end of the first season, faces Angel, who was drinking champagne and is terrified by the appearance of his ex-lover.

Giovanna with her bags, thinking she’s going to travel with Angel; but the model doesn’t wait for her lover Photo: Video playback

