Alexandre de Moraes transfers Zé Trovão to house arrest using an electronic ankle bracelet

the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of Federal Court of Justice (STF) authorized the transfer of truck driver Marco Antonio Pereira Gomes, the Ze thunder, to household regime, making use of electronic anklet. Zé Trovão’s preventive detention was decreed before the events of September 7, but he was only arrested in October, after spending a month on the run in the Mexico. In the decision, the minister affirms that the elements that previously motivated the arrest are not justified, which made him convert the prison to house arrest. “Despite the seriousness of the applicant’s conduct, investigated in the scope of this investigation, due to the time lapse between the national holiday of 7/9/2021 and the present date, in relation to Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, the factual requirements necessary for the maintenance of preventive detention, as highlighted by PGR“says the decision. Moraes also banned the truck driver from communicating with others investigated in the investigation. THE Young pan found that the measure has already been fulfilled. Zé Trovão is at his home in Joinville, with his wife and children.