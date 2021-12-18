Alice Braga and Bianca Comparato make a rare appearance together

posted on 12/17/2021 11:03 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actresses Alice Braga and Bianca Comparato, who maintain a discreet relationship, were seen together in a rare moment, this Thursday night (16/12), in the premiere of the film Eduardo e Mônica. The event was at Petra Belas Artes, in São Paulo.

The couple would have been together for about four years, but the relationship was only confirmed in January 2020. As Alice lives and works in the United States, they were living a long-distance relationship before the pandemic.

Using protective masks, both wore similar looks – all black – and were clicked on during the biggest conversation among other guests of the pre-release of the feature, inspired by the famous song by Legião Urbana.