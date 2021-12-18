Aline Mineiro says Léo Lins returned his things

Aline Mineiro and Léo Lins

Aline Mineiro told his followers about his relationship with Leo Lins after he left “A Fazenda 13”, a program that ended this Thursday (16) with the victory of Rich Melquiades. During the reality show, the ex-panicat exchanged caresses with MC GUI, which the, until then boyfriend, seems not to have liked very much.

According to Aline, Léo is doing shows in several cities and they still haven’t met. “He doesn’t come back until Monday. But I’ll talk to him,” he assured her, who joked in interviews that she doesn’t know her current relationship status.

The ex-peo said that Léo has already returned his belongings, such as “photos, clothes and work things”. “For the time being all my things have been left at my house. I haven’t even been to my house yet and I don’t even know how things are there,” he declared.

Despite not having seen each other, Aline and Léo actually spoke on their cell phone. “He wants to listen to me, out of respect and everything else, we have a very good relationship. At the moment he wants some time for himself, the situation is very complicated”, she explained.

Then, Aline sent a message to the comedian: “Love, let’s talk face to face yet, but I said I was going to expose it to everyone because the Mineirão team, like you, didn’t let go of my hand. You continued posting a collective effort even with the criticism and needling. I apologize a thousand times for exceeding me, because people interpreted it that way and maybe I, in your place, would also interpret it like that and have a much worse attitude, I wouldn’t be as complete as you.”