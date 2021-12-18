Alonso sees “lucky” in Verstappen’s conquest and laments for Hamilton

Fernando Alonso saw luck in winning Verstappen’s first world title (Photo: Alpine)

The controversy that revolved around Max Verstappen’s conquest at the Abu Dhabi GP, last Sunday (12), took over the news with the Dutchman’s victory in a race decided after the safety-car intervened. And Fernando Alonso, one of the latecomers who was involved in the confusion of the final stretch of dispute, said he felt “a little sorry” for Lewis Hamilton after the loss of the title by the Englishman – who led all the laps but the last one.

“Sure [que lamento], because Lewis [Hamilton] I was driving at another level, especially in the second half of the championship”, commented Alonso. “Mercedes had a faster car, yes, but Valtteri [Bottas] it wasn’t second. It was Lewis who was putting on that performance. So, when you lose a championship because of the safety car at the last moment, of course, you feel a little sorry,” explained the veteran.

Hamilton showed great dismay after losing his F1 title (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Alonso, however, opined that Verstappen would win the world title sooner or later, and commented that he sees the influence of luck in the Dutchman’s conquest. In addition, the Spaniard played with the balance of the season and said that the cup “should be divided into two”.

“It was a matter of time before he won the trophy”, Alonso pointed out. “He was lucky. Without the safety car, Lewis was champion. With the safety car, Max is the champion. It’s pure luck. If you take all 22 races, either one of them could be the champion. More than any other year, if you could split the cup in two, this would be the year to do it”, he joked.

Fernando Alonso finished the Abu Dhabi GP in eighth position (Photo: Alpine)

Finally, Alonso said the fact that there was a new champion in Formula 1 was one of the reasons the Spaniard was rooting for a title from Verstappen. The last unpublished champion had been Nico Rosberg, in 2016. Before him, just returning to 2010, with Sebastian Vettel.

“I twisted it a little more, say 51 to 49, for Max, and I was clear from the start,” he said. “I thought about it throughout the season, there were a few more unlucky moments for Max than Lewis. And the new is sometimes more attractive than the old. A new champion is good when you see the marks. If Max wins, one day, four or five championships, a new guy will come and be the big attraction. That’s what I feel now,” he finished.

“This is being manipulated”, reacted Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: Reproduction)

