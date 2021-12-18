Alvimar trusts that Cruzeiro’s golden years will return with SAF

Member of the board of directors of SAF, former president of Cruzeiro, Alvimar de Oliveira Costa, highlighted the next steps that will be taken with the increase in the percentage of the SAF corporate division, transforming a potential investor into the club’s majority partner. For Alvimar, this process needs to be carefully analyzed and that the names of investors have not yet been informed, only surveys directed at XP, responsible for capturing this name, group or company that will start managing star football.

“Everything about SAF is still new for fans, advisors, investors, for clubs in Brazil. So, like everything that is starting, it takes time to see what will happen in the market. But we expect Cruzeiro to be an extremely strong brand, with nine million fans […] the investor who comes, we need to analyze it well, it’s no use arriving now with the money and then not investing in football. We have to study all the proposals that come, with great responsibility, the commission formed with this objective are very capable people, very successful people. We have to praise the importance of Sérgio Rodrigues in this process. And it’s a path of no return. The natural tendency is for everyone to become SAF”, said Alvimar.

The former president is confident that with the process being conducted in a transparent and correct manner, Cruzeiro will once again live its golden years.

“I’m not going to mention names because there really aren’t. XP has this prerogative to fundraise and it is up to us, at Cruzeiro, to choose the best investor. You have to see the project and it has to be a project of the size of the Cruzeiro tradition of victories and conquests. Cruzeiro’s return to Serie A is an imminent need, it’s not enough to stay in Serie A. Cruzeiro wants to be what it always was, a multi-champion. I think that with privatization, these golden years that we had will certainly come back, God willing”, projected Alvimar, emphasizing once again that all stages of the negotiation will be transferred to the fans and agents who are part of Cruzeiro.

“We’re going to make this process very clear, taking the member, the fan, the advisor, with very transparent values, as the negotiation has to be. And, of course, once it’s completed, since we’ve earned this trust from the board members and associates, we have to take it to the final approval. It doesn’t end today with 90%. Of course, the board and associates are giving it to us, but we are going to make public what is best for Cruzeiro”, stated Alvimar.

