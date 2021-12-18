Anac suspends Itapemirim’s license after company cancels flights | Companies

As of December 31, the company has 514 scheduled flights. In a statement, ITA said it tried to contact customers, “but in many cases it was not possible to notify passengers in advance.” On the social networks, Passengers reported that the company’s check-in system went offline this Friday and that they were able to contact the company by telephone.

ITA began operations in June this year and was born under suspicion, as Itapemirim, its parent company, is under judicial reorganization. The airline even delayed accommodation and food vouchers for the crew in a case that ended up in the Labor Court.

The company also stopped making FGTS deposits for its employees, according to complaints received by the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA).

Anac stated in a note that it was only informed about the suspension of ITA activities at 6 pm this Friday. “The agency determined that the airline should immediately provide full service to all passengers and communicate, individually, on flight cancellations and re-accommodations, as well as guaranteeing the reimbursement of air tickets sold”, says the document.

The regulatory agency also guides passengers injured by ITA to register complaints on the consumer.gov platform.

In a statement, Grupo Itapemirim says that the decision was taken by “own initiative” in the middle of the high season and was made to carry out an “internal restructuring”, without going into details. The company, which has less than 1% market share, was already delaying flights.

“The decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments. ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision”, says the document.

“ITA regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue to provide all assistance to passengers impacted” by flight cancellations. The company also asks that passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days send an email to [email protected] The ANAC rule, however, stipulates that the company itself must communicate flight cancellations to passengers.

In its short life, ITA faced rising oil costs and a devaluation of the exchange rate, which put pressure on margins in the airline industry. Azul, Gol and Latam Brasil, the three largest in the sector, dominate 99% of the current domestic market and, even with their scale, they still operate at a loss.

ITA, as the situation indicates, will not survive to see the return of domestic aviation demand to pre-pandemic levels, which should only occur in early 2022.

“The company faces a lot of competition from major airlines and very high costs with a high dollar. Without income, debts with suppliers, passengers, and labor lawsuits increase. This affects the payment schedule for aircraft leases as well and could soon lead to the end of the company”, says Felipe Bonsenso, a lawyer specializing in the airline industry.