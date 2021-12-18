ANAC suspends the ITA Air Operator Certificate (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos)

Sydney Piva ahead of aircraft

The company from Sidnei Piva stopped performing all flights this Friday (17)

ADAMO BAZANI

ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) officially informed this Friday, December 17, 2021, that it has suspended the Air Operator Certificate (COA) of ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos), of businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

According to a federal agency, through a note, passengers with flights planned, starting this Saturday (December 18), should not appear at airports before contacting the airline, which at the end of the night announced the suspension of all your flights.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) was informed, at around 6 pm, by the airline Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA), this Friday (12/17), about the temporary suspension of operations in Brazil due to an internal restructuring . The Agency determined that the airline must immediately provide full service to all passengers and communicate, individually, on flight cancellations and re-accommodations, as well as guaranteeing the reimbursement of air tickets sold, complying with the rules of ANAC Resolution 400, of 2016.

ANAC also recommends that passengers with flights planned, as of this Saturday (18/12), do not go to airports before contacting the airline. Itapemirim informed that passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days should contact the email [email protected] ANAC advises that passengers also use the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

The safety of air operations is a priority for the Agency. Due to the interruption of the company’s operations, ANAC suspended its Air Operator Certificate (COA).

Itapemirim, also in a note, said that it took the decision due to an “internal restructuring”, without detailing what this restructuring means.

The company says it will make “maximum efforts” to resume operations, but did not provide any forecast.

Also according to the company, the bus operations of Viação Itapemirim are not harmed.

Publications specializing in air transport say that this is a problem with the suspension of outsourced services, which are not being paid by Itapemirim.

Passengers were taken by surprise and revolted, saying they are not receiving assistance and guidance from the ITA. The stoppage is nationwide.

Reports on social networks show that there is no one to serve on behalf of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos.

Users also report that an e-mail address made available to passengers is returning messages, instructing them to look for a chat, where they also say they cannot get assistance.

ITA temporarily suspends all its operations

The Itapemirim Group informs that, on its own initiative, it temporarily suspended the operations of its airline, ITA, in the early evening of this Friday (17) for an internal restructuring.

The decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments. ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) has already been informed of the decision.

ITA regrets the inconvenience caused and states that it will continue to provide all assistance to impacted passengers, as provided for in ANAC resolution 400.

The company guides passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days, so they can get in touch via email [email protected]

The company will make every effort to resume its flights soon.

The Itapemirim Group also informs that this decision does not affect the provision of road transport services, through Viação Itapemirim, whose operations follow normally.

Itapemirim companies have been under judicial reorganization since March 2016.

Among debts with suppliers, labor, banking, tax and administration, the amounts are close to R$ 2 billion.

In 2017, along with other businessmen, Sidnei Piva bought Viação Itapemirim and its related companies, until it became the main controller with the departure of partner Camila Valdívia, who founded a smaller bus company called Amarelinho.

In 2020, Piva creates the ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos), which is not under judicial reorganization, but its constitution is discussed among creditors.

The company has been the target of complaints from passengers for constant delays and installments and protests by employees who claim that ITA has repeatedly delayed salaries and benefits.

In an internal statement, to which the Transport Journal had access, the company advises employees to seek Human Resources for further explanation as of Monday (20).

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

