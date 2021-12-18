Angel or bureaucrat? Understand controversy over miniseries that debut on Globo· TV News

The miniseries Passaporte para Liberdade, which debuts on Globo this Monday (20), was titled Anjo de Hamburgo until September this year, when a controversy surfaced. Historians raised the thesis that the protagonist of the real story, Aracy de Carvalho, had not been an “angel”, but just a bureaucrat of the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg who did nothing but protocol. The author and director of the attraction dispute this version and explain how Aracy’s heroism was legitimized.

Aracy de Carvalho (1908-2011) was a native of Paraná, the daughter of a German, who in the 1930s started working as head of the passport section of the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg. She was considered a hero for granting visas to Jews, something prohibited at the time, so that they could come to Brazil and settle here as permanent residents. She just didn’t identify them as Jews in their passports. That way, they could escape the Holocaust.

However, a study by historians Rui Afonso and Fábio Koifman pointed out that the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg did not commit irregularities in relation to visas. “No irregular visas or any illegality were practiced by the consular service of the Brazilian representation in Hamburg during the period in which humanitarian aid to persecuted Jews was granted”, they say.

In September, the name of the miniseries was changed from Angel of Hamburg to Passport to Freedom. The author of the work, Mario Teixeira, claims that the first one was just a “working title”, something temporary for soap operas, series and miniseries, which may become definitive or not, and that the change did not occur because of of controversy.

He and Jayme Monjardim, director of the miniseries, defend themselves with several arguments. It is said that the team went to the Holocaust Museum, in Israel, to research documents, talk to professionals and ensure the validity of Aracy’s attitudes.

“I heard about this research when it was published, I read it and it surprised me. Every story has several sides, but this theory is contradicted by the Holocauto Museum in Israel, which raises an absurd documentation to make this award to a person”, says Mario Teixeira . Aracy’s name is in the Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations at the Holocaust Museum, as a tribute to her services rendered.

“Aracy’s work went beyond what an employee did. Maybe they are even right when they say they were mere bureaucrats, but her performance turned into a humanist saga in defense of others. When the Israeli government does such in-depth research on a person who is going to be awarded a title that is so dear to them, they raise absolutely everything, documents, testimonies, personal statements. [a pesquisa de Koifman e Afonso] it doesn’t worry me at all”, reiterates the author.

Monjardim considers the historians’ theory to be nothing more than a “joke”. “I was at the Holocaust Museum, talked to people at the museum, went to Hamburg, checked everything you can imagine and met Aracy’s son Eduardo. That was the most important point. A very enlightened man with a totally good memory , was a person who made everything very clear to me”, he says, who adds:

I have no doubts [da história de heroísmo de Aracy]. For me, it’s even a joke. Of course there are no records [das irregularidades nos vistos] at the consulate, because she did everything in secret. It’s even a joke. The greatest proof of everything we are doing are the testimonies of the survivors’ families.

In the calls for the miniseries being aired during breaks on Globo, relatives of Jews who immigrated to Brazil from Germany give their testimonies about how Aracy helped their ancestors and was responsible for saving their lives.

“We had access to countless documents from descendants who narrated with great emotion what they had heard from their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. What will remain is Aracy’s performance, and I hope that she is no longer known only as the widow of Guimarães pink [1908-1967], which was a nomenclature that accompanied it for so long”, concludes Mario Teixeira.

The miniseries Passaporte para Liberdade has eight chapters, which will be shown from Monday to Thursday on Globo. The attraction will also be available on Globoplay.