Animal with more than 1,300 paws discovered in Australia

The composition of the word “millipede” refers to a thousand, but until recently no animal was known that had a thousand legs – the maximum discovered had 750. Now, however, the word has someone literally honoring it. Australian scientists have discovered in the province of Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia, a millipede whose number is well in excess of a thousand legs. it is about the arthropod Eumillipes persephone, a type of snake lice that in total has 1,306 legs and has been classified as a new species. The name refers to Persephone, the Greek goddess of the underworld, because the animal was found 60 meters below ground, in a hole created for mineral exploration.

Paul Marek, from Virginia Tech University (USA), and Australian and American colleagues measured four members of the new species. They found that animals have long, threadlike bodies consisting of up to 330 segments; they reach 0.95 millimeters in width and 95.7 millimeters in length. They have no eyes, have short legs, and cone-shaped heads with antennae and a beak.

distant relationships

According to scientists, the relationships of the E. persephone with the previous owner of the paw record – the Californian species Illacme plenipes – are distant. The researchers suggest that the large number of segments and legs that have evolved in both species may allow them to generate thrust forces to allow these animals to move through narrow openings in the soil habitats in which they live.

The discovery reinforces the idea that even environments where life is difficult can harbor biodiversity. Scientists recommend that additional conservation measures be taken so that mining activities do not harm this subterranean habitat.

