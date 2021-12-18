Anime will be dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese

Crunchyroll announced that the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese. According to the revelation (through the official website) the first 52 episodes of the series following Naruto and Naruto Shippuden will be available located later this Friday (17). This is the first time the anime is available dubbed in Portuguese.

It is worth noting that the classic series of Naruto has the dubbed and subtitled versions in Crunchyroll. Naruto Shippuden, in turn, has the 500 episodes with subtitles, and the first 112 are dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese.

