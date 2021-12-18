ANP auction: Petrobras exercises preemptive rights and auctions the two blocks in a consortium with private groups

RIO — The auction of the two surplus areas of the so-called pre-salt onerous transfer, Sépia and Atapu, promoted today by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) raised R$ 11.140 billion in signature bonuses, a fixed amount paid by the blocks.

The auction, which was the target of protests this morning, had a premium of up to 437.86%. The event was marked by the appetite of foreign private companies, which even formed a consortium without the participation of Petrobras.

Sépia and Atapu already have a proven reserve, which minimizes the risk for investors and has made 11 companies eligible for the auction.





The two areas auctioned today, both in the Santos Basin, did not receive a bid the first time they were auctioned, two years ago. This time, the estimate is that they will generate R$ 200 billion in investment. Last oil auction of the year is the target of protests

The first area auctioned off at the event, which began at 10 am in Rio de Janeiro, was Sépia and had two proposals, one from a private group and one from Petrobras.

The group of private companies presented the best offer: Total, Petronas and QP Brasil took the area by offering an oil surplus of 37.43% to the Union. It was a premium of 149.2% in relation to what was stipulated in the notice.

As Petrobras had exercised its preemptive right in Sepia, as provided for by law, it was guaranteed to be able to assess whether it wanted to join the consortium with a minimum share of 30%.

After a few minutes of analysis and much suspense, as the state-owned company did not know the details of the offer, Petrobras decided to join the private consortium.

See how the auction went

atmosphere of suspense

The configuration of the consortium, then, was: Petrobras (30%), Total (28%), Petronas (21%) and QP Brasil (21%).

Petrobras had made a proposal on its own and offered an oil surplus of 30.3%, lower than the private group, therefore.

According to a source, the proposal of the private group had caused surprise within the state-owned company, but the company accepted the new conditions. In a statement, the state-owned company said that the areas are “assets of demonstrably high productivity, oil with good characteristics and significant potential for incorporating reserves.”

In addition to the minimum percentage of oil for the Union of 15.02%, the Sepia area provides for a subscription bonus (which is fixed) of R$7.138 billion.

For the Atapu block, there was only the proposal made by the consortium formed by Petrobras (52.5%), Shell (25%) and Total (22.50%).

In this case, Petrobras knew about the conditions of the offer from the beginning, as it had formed the consortium in advance.

With a fixed payment of R$ 4 billion, the percentage of oil offered to the Union was 31.68%, higher than the 5.89% required in the notice. It’s a premium of 437.86%.

What is the transfer of rights

Sépia and Atapu are part of the areas originally granted in the so-called transfer of rights. In 2010, the government granted the state-owned company the right to extract up to 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in four oil fields (Búzios, Atapu, Itapu and Sépia) in the pre-salt.

As the areas proved to have more oil than 5 billion barrels, it was necessary to hold another auction for the exploration and production of this surplus. A first auction was held in November 2019, but at the time, Sépia and Atapu did not receive bids.

Due to the fact that today’s auction is in pre-salt areas, the bidding model is the sharing regime, in which the criterion for choosing the winning companies is the surplus oil for the Union. But there is also the signature bonus , a kind of bid paid by companies.

To make the auction for the sharing regime more attractive and prevent Sepia and Atapu from getting stranded again, the government changed rules, such as a 70% reduction

At the opening of the auction, which began promptly at 10 am, the general director of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia, highlighted that the areas auctioned today already produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent (which includes oil and gas) per day. Hence its attractiveness.

— There will be dozens of new wells and a production module in each field. Investments will be unlocked. In today’s auction, the joint effort resulted in the calculation of the indemnity to Petrobras in advance, which increases the attractiveness of the companies. There is optimism,” he said.

Saboia also mentioned that he expects good results for the so-called permanent auction. The third cycle of permanent offer was opened yesterday and will be concluded in April 2022. He highlighted that areas of the pre-salt will be available in the permanent offer.