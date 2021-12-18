Apple launches app for those using Android to know if they are being tracked

One of the best features of Apple AirTags is the ability to find them using Android phones, not just iOS devices. Now Apple has released a new app for Android users that lets you detect any unexpected AirTag or Find My-equipped sensors nearby.

The new app called ‘Tracker Detect’ is available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded on all supported Android phones. Once the app is configured and detects an AirTag near you, it will show users an ‘Unknown AirTag’ tag.

Users can then play a sound to identify where the tracker is within 10 minutes of identifying the tracker. However, it can take up to 15 minutes after an AirTag is separated from its owner for it to appear in the app.

With the app, Android users will know of any unwanted AirTags near them and can act accordingly. The move comes after a recent report from Canada where airTags and other trackers were used to steal several luxury cars after tracking them at home.

Once users find an unknown tracker, they can tap it with an NFC-enabled iPhone or Android device, and the app will show further instructions on how to disable AirTags.