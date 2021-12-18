Ari Peixoto says he was ‘fired in 5 minutes’ at the network

Reporter Ari Peixoto told details about the resignation on TV Globo announced in October. The 65-year-old experienced reporter resigned on the same day that Alberto Gaspar left the company.

The journalist stated that the conversation about leaving was quick in an interview with the program “Cidinha Livre”, on Super Rádio Tupi in Rio de Janeiro.

I arrived for work one fine day. The director called me and within five minutes I was fired. He arrived, asked to be seated and said, ‘Look, Ari, I have news to give you. Globo is turning you off’.

Ari Peixoto in an interview with the program ‘Cidinha Livre’

During the conversation with the communicator Cidinha Campos, the journalist revealed his disappointment with the way in which the disconnection took place.

“I knew it could happen. They are 34 years with the company, 65 years of age. But based on the history I have with the network, I hoped that things could happen differently,” he explained.

Ari recalled his work as a correspondent in Jerusalem (Israel) and Buenos Aires (Argentina), in addition to the reports produced at home during the pandemic. He was hired by the network in 1987.

“I glamorized this firing. You think the boss will have the consideration and respect to prepare you, explain that you will be fired,” he added in sequence.

In October, the newspaper O Dia published a farewell letter written by Ari Peixoto to his colleagues. He said he was “grateful” for his entire career built on TV Globo.

Crisis at Globo

As reported by Splash columnist Guilherme Ravache, Globo closed the first half of 2021 with a loss of R$ 144 million. The number represents a deterioration of 122% compared to 2020, when the company had a loss of R$ 51 million in the same period.

The negative result draws attention, since since 2019 the company has carried out continuous cuts in employees.

In recent months, the number of stars leaving Globo seems to have accelerated. Faustão, Tiago Leifert, Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Vera Fischer, Antônio Fagundes and Reynaldo Gianecchini are among the recent casualties.

Ricardo Feltrin, in his column on Splash, points out that the network has been recording the worst rates of boupe, the lowest sales and the lowest net profit.