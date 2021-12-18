Arthur Aguiar releases song about Mayra’s betrayals: “I don’t even know how many”

Arthur Aguiar turned the story of ups and downs with Mayra Cardi into a song, which was released this Friday (17/12). In Regue O Amor, the artist talks about the mistakes and betrayals he made during his relationship with the influencer.

“I made a lot of promises that I didn’t keep, a shower of mistakes and disappointments. You had to nip it in the bud”, begins the lyrics, strong, recalling the moment they split in 2020.

The song, which sounds like an acoustic pop, has the guitar guiding the melody and a chorus that talks about the importance of caring and paying attention to one’s relationship.

The actor also mentions several moments in which he was not present as he should have, both in important moments and during everyday life.

“Relationship is about cultivating, but I was too busy to remember. I lost the team to water love, my bad luck”, he sings.

The most controversial moment in music is precisely the one that speaks explicitly about the artist’s betrayals of Mayra Cardi. “I don’t even know how many times I’ve betrayed you, I ask you to forgive me for everything I’ve done”, reads the lyrics. Shortly thereafter, he exalts his daughter’s mother, Sophia.

“A woman I’ve never seen, nor will I have, but I’m glad you’re happy now,” he says, referring not only to Mayra’s personal life, but to their relationship, which is on its feet again.

