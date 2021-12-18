Assembly approves new statute that allows sale of 90% of SAF shares

Credit: Official website

The night of this Friday (17) will be marked in the entire history of cruise. The club’s General Assembly, with the presence of advisers and associates, approved the change in the statute that allows the sale of up to 90% of the shares of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

And it was with a large majority of votes in favor. “We had in a universe of more than 500 voters only 18 votes no. I think this is very significant for us”, said president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues in an interview with Raposa’s official YouTube channel.

In total, 564 votes were registered in the election, with 544 in favor and 18 against, with one null vote and one blank.

“It shows what we were talking about before, the excitement we were in, the campaign that was carried out and the voters who represented the fans’ desire to change the direction of the club. A very expressive victory, we want to thank those who supported it, asked for a vote and showed up. Let’s work and good news will come soon for the fans”, he added.

Historic night for the future of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube! The vast majority of our directors and associates voted YES for the change in the bylaws that allows for the sale of up to 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). 📸 Pedro Carvalho / Cruzeiro pic.twitter.com/12JxVg1OVd — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) December 18, 2021

Before the change, the bylaws said that Cruzeiro would always be its own majority shareholder, holding at least 51% of its share capital. Now, however, the club can trade 90% and keep 10% of the shares.

With this quota of at least 10%, the cruise it will always have a seat on the SAF Board of Directors and will be able, among other things, to preserve the brand, host city, color and other items of its identity.

The main idea is to provide flexibility for the club to negotiate most of the shares, attracting investors and professionalizing management by club-company. It is estimated that a potential investor can inject up to R$ 500 million into the SAF.

Total: 564

Yes: 544

No: 18

Null: 1

White: 1 95.8% yes

4.2% no — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) December 18, 2021

“This approval is fundamental. I was vice president in 97, I took over the presidency in 2003, and we already had that in mind. The new law made viable the project that Cruzeiro had been thinking about for many years, to manage it. We always think about managing the club as a company. We partnered with Hicks Muse, but they only had 49%, as per the bylaws. Therefore, the partnership was short-lived”, said former president Alvimar de Oliveira Costa.

XP Investimentos and the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal will now have the mission of negotiating with investors. Not necessarily the 90% in total, it may be a lower percentage. THE cruise expects to have financial support until March next year.

